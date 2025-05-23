CS2 BLAST Austin Major 2025 stickers are live with fan-favorite bordered designs

The CS2 BLAST Austin Major 2025 update is now live in-game, bringing the Pick’Em Pass and a brand-new set of stickers. After years of demand, Valve and BLAST have finally delivered bordered stickers for the tournament. Unlike the previous editions that featured plain, borderless designs, the Austin Major stickers have more detailed visuals.
On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the CS2 BLAST Austin Major 2025 sticker update.
CS2 BLAST Austin Major 2025 stickers bring back borders, variety, and a visual flair
This time, the CS2 BLAST Austin Major 2025 sticker designs offer a wider variety than the previous Majors. According to the official blog, the stickers carry a bit of "Texas flair," including bold, symmetric patterns and shiny, buckle-shaped designs for some variants.
One unique feature about the new stickers is how they look when scraped, as the background shape wears away, but the unique symmetrical pattern remains visible.
Another big change is that not all sticker shapes are the same. Different finishes (paper, holographic, and foil) now feature a variety of background shapes, making each sticker feel more distinct. Additionally, the foil stickers have officially returned.
If you are interested, you can purchase the new Austin Major Sticker Capsule in-game by going to the Store tab from the main menu and then selecting the Austin Major option.
There are six categories of Sticker Capsules:
- Austin 2025 Legends Sticker Capsule
- Austin 2025 Legends Autograph Sticker Capsule
- Austin 2025 Challengers Sticker Capsule
- Austin 2025 Challengers Autograph Sticker Capsule
- Austin 2025 Contenders Sticker Capsule
- Austin 2025 Contenders Autograph Sticker Capsule
This update marks a much-needed shift that fans have been demanding for years. For several tournaments now, many have expressed disappointment with the minimal and borderless sticker designs.
Popular CS2 YouTuber Anomaly recently released a video, stating that another borderless sticker set could seriously hurt the Major’s cosmetic sales and Valve’s profits. According to his research, the Shanghai Major 2024 had the lowest sticker sales since 2021.
With more visual depth, better shapes, and foil options, the Austin Major stickers are likely to perform much better in terms of sales and community response.
