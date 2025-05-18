7 biggest transfers in CS2 before BLAST Austin Major 2025

The CS2 BLAST Austin Major 2025 is right around the corner, and fans around the world are excited to watch the best teams compete. Like always, the qualifiers were full of surprises, with top teams and underdogs giving everything for the spot at the event. After weeks of intense matchups, we finally have the full list of participants revealed. But this time, it’s not just the gameplay, but the shocking roster changes that caught everyone's attention.

Ad

On that note, here are the seven biggest transfers before the BLAST Austin Major 2025, in no particular order.

Biggest CS2 roster changes before the BLAST Austin Major 2025

The qualifiers for the BLAST Austin Major 2025 began on April 4, 2025, and wrapped up on April 17, 2025. Here is the final list of 32 teams participating in the BLAST Austin Major 2025 that starts on June 3, 2025:

Team Vitality

MOUZ

Team Spirit

Aurora Gaming

NAVI

G2 Esports

Team Liquid

The MongolZ

Team Falcons

FaZe Clann

3DMAX

Virtus.pro

PaiN Gaming

FURIA

MIBR

M80

Complexity

HEROIC

B8

BetBoom

Team TYLOO

Lynn Vision Gaming

Wildcard

FlyQuest

OG

Chinggis Warriors

Imperial Esports

Nemiga Gaming

NRG

Metizport

Fluxo

BESTIA

Ad

Trending

Now, here are the seven transfers that are worth discussing:

1) s1mple replaced broky on FaZe Clan

New FaZe Clan roster for BLAST Austin Major 2025 (Image via X || @FaZeEsports)

In a move that took the CS2 community by storm, FaZe Clan announced that s1mple would be joining them as their main sniper. This change means that broky, who had been underperforming for a while, has been benched. Many fans saw broky getting replaced, but almost nobody expected s1mple to return to action as he barely played any events ever since CSGO was shut down.

Ad

2) Complete Eternal Fire roster transferred to Aurora Gaming

New Aurora CS2 lineup (Image via X || @AuroraCS2_GG)

Aurora Gaming made headlines by signing the entire roster of Eternal Fire. While Aurora has been a solid tier 2 team, they haven’t had much success in top-tier tournaments. Thus, they made the bold move of acquiring the XANTARES-led Eternal Fire to make a change. This move seems to be paying off already, as they have qualified for a CS Major for the first time.

Ad

3) m0NESY replaced degster in Team Falcons

m0NESY in Team Falcons jersey (Image via X || @FalconsEsport)

After Niko moved from G2 Esports to Team Falcons, many fans were unhappy about the decision. Now, the Falcons have gone a step further by signing m0NESY from G2 as well. This reunites the iconic former G2 duo, and their chemistry would be worth watching in the Austin Major. Unfortunately, the future of degster remains uncertain for now.

Ad

4) YEKINDAR replaces skullz in FURIA

YEKINDAR announcement poster (Image via X || @FURIA)

In another unexpected transfer, FURIA brought in YEKINDAR from Team Liquid to replace skullz. The Brazilian squad has consistently qualified for big events but has struggled to win any trophies. With YEKINDAR's aggressive play style, they hope to break the losing streak.

Ad

5) hades replaced m0NESY on G2 Esports

Announcement poster for hades' joining (Image via X || @G2CSGO)

With m0NESY leaving for Team Falcons, G2 needed a strong awper to fill the gap. They decided to bring in hades on loan from Monte Esports. While hades doesn’t have as many achievements as m0NESY, he has been a solid and consistent performer, and hopefully will do well in Austin.

Ad

6) br0 replaced Brehze on NRG

New NRG lineup (Image via X || @nrgcs2)

North American Counter-Strike has been struggling for a while, but NRG is trying to turn things around. To improve their roster, they signed Danish player br0, who previously played for teams like Astralis and Monte. br0 replaced Brehze in the lineup in January 2025, and the change seems to be working out. NRG has qualified for both IEM Dallas 2025 as well as the BLAST Austin Major 2025, both of which are quite a big deal.

Ad

7) Boombl4 replaced nafany on BetBoom

Boombl4 in the BetBoom jersey (Image via X || @BetBoomTeam)

BetBoom has always been known for inconsistency. Sometimes they show great form, and other times they completely fail in even qualifying for an event. After benching nafany in November 2024, the team took a small break. But in January 2025, they made a big move by signing Boombl4 from the now-disbanded Cloud9. BetBoom has successfully qualified for the BLAST Austin Major 2025 under Boombl4's captaincy, and the hopes are high.

Ad

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.