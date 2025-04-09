CS2 IEM Dallas 2025: All teams and where to watch

As the CS2 community is hyping up for Melbourne 2025, ESL has announced the dates of CS2 IEM Dallas 2025. 16 teams across different regions will gather in the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center to earn their place as the winner of the IEM trophy. Moreover, a handsome prize pool of $300,000 will be waiting for all the teams that have qualified for this prestigious tournament.

Ad

That said, this article will explore all the necessary aspects, such as all participating teams, livestream links, schedule, and many more, about the CS2 IEM Dallas 2025.

List of CS2 teams participating in IEM Dallas 2025

Let's take a quick look at all the CS2 organizations participating in IEM Dallas 2025 based on their Valve Regional Standings and other criteria:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

VRS Europe

G2 Esports (huNter-, m0NESY, malbsMd, Snax, HeavyGod)

Team Vitality (apEX, ZywOo, flameZ, mezii, ropz)

FaZe Clan (rain, broky, karrigan, frozen, EliGE)

Aurora Gaming (XANTARES, MAJ3R, Wicadia, woxic, jottAAA)

MOUZ (torzsi, xertioN, Jimpphat, Brollan, Spinx)

VRS North and South Americas

Team Liquid (NAF, Twistzz, ultimate, NertZ, siuhy)

FURIA (yuurih, KSCERATO, FalleN, chelo, skullz)

VRS Asia

The MongolZ (bLitz, Techno4K, 910, mzinho, Senzu)

Regional Qualifiers

Team Falcons (Magisk, NiKo, TeSeS, kyxsan, degster)

BC.Game Esports (pr1metapz, jkaem, nawwk, nexa, CYPHER)

3DMAX (Lucky, Ex3rcice, Maka, Graviti, bodyy)

GamerLegion (sl3nd, ztr, Tauson, PR, REZ)

HEROIC (SunPayus, LNZ, yxngstxr, xfl0ud, tN1R)

NRG (oSee, HexT, nitr0, Jeroge, br0)

Legacy (latto, dumau, saadzin, n1ssim, lux)

Lynn Vision Gaming (westmelon, z4kr, EmiliaQaQ, Starry, C4LLM3SU3)

Ad

Read more: CS2 Radiant Collection: All skins and price range

Schedule, Format, and Prize Pool of IEM Dallas 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's the schedule for the IEM Dallas 2025 tournament:

Group Stage (May 19 to 22, 2025)

Group A

Upper Bracket Quarterfinals

TBD vs TBD*

TBD vs TBD*

TBD vs TBD*

TBD vs TBD*

Lower Bracket Quarterfinals

TBD vs TBD*

TBD vs TBD*

Upper Bracket Semifinals

TBD vs TBD*

TBD vs TBD*

Lower Bracket Semifinals

TBD vs TBD*

TBD vs TBD*

Upper Bracket Final

TBD vs TBD*

Lower Bracket Final

TBD vs TBD*

Group B

Upper Bracket Quarterfinals

Ad

TBD vs TBD*

TBD vs TBD*

TBD vs TBD*

TBD vs TBD*

Lower Bracket Quarterfinals

TBD vs TBD*

TBD vs TBD*

Upper Bracket Semifinals

TBD vs TBD*

TBD vs TBD*

Lower Bracket Semifinals

TBD vs TBD*

TBD vs TBD*

Upper Bracket Final

TBD vs TBD*

Lower Bracket Final

TBD vs TBD*

Playoffs (May 23 to 25, 2025)

Quarterfinals

Group B 2nd Place vs Group A 3rd Place*:

Group A 2nd Place vs Group B 3rd Place*:

Ad

Semfinals

Group A 1st Place vs TBD*:

Group B 1st Place vs TBD*:

Grand Final

TBD vs TBD*

Note: Once ESL updates their schedule, we'll update the (*) section of this article.

The format for the IEM Dallas 2025 is quite similar to Melbourne 2025. A total of 16 teams will be divided into two groups (A and B). The group stage will follow the standard double-elimination GSL format, and all the matches will be in best-of-three (BO3) format.

Ad

Each top rank holder from the two groups will secure a direct ticket to the Semifinals, whereas the runners-up will enter the Quarterfinals with high seeds. Lastly, the third-place holders will also end up in the Quarterfinals stage, but with low seeds.

As far as the Playoffs stage is concerned, all the matches except the Grand Final will follow a standard BO3 (best-of-three) format, and the ultimate BO5 (best-of-five) match will decide the winner of Dallas 2025.

Ad

Similar to Melbourne's IEM tourney, the officials have announced a $300,000 prize pool, that'll be distributed among all 16 organizations. Here's the breakdown of the prize pool:

Place $USD Participant 1st $125,000 TBD 2nd $50,000 TBD 3rd-4th $25,000 TBD, TBD 5th-6th $12,500 TBD, TBD 7th-8th $7,000 TBD, TBD 9th-12th $5,000 TBD, TBD, TBD 13th-16th $4,000 TBD, TBD, TBD

Ad

IEM Dallas 2025 live stream: Where to watch

CS2 fans across the world must go to ESL CS's official Twitch and YouTube pages to enjoy the nail-biting fights between top-tier teams in Dallas 2025.

To watch Dallas 2025 on Twitch: Click here

To watch Dallas 2025 on YouTube: Click here

For more content related to Valve's FPS title, check out Sportskeeda's Counter-Strike 2 page

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SoumyaKanti Saha SoumyaKanti Saha is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, primarily covering first-person shooter titles. Though he comes from a BCA background, his decision to get into journalism stems from his love for video games. He started his gaming journalism journey at Sportskeeda after serving as a Scholar Trainee at WIPRO for two years and continues producing exceptional articles on games like Overwatch, Call Of Duty, Apex Legends, and Counter-Strike 2. Simply put, he’s capable of covering every FPS title he’s assigned.



He believes in thorough research when covering a story. For this, he turns to not just his trusted sources but scours the annals of various social media channels to deliver any additional useful information to his readers.



SoumyaKanti finds PewDiePie's story quite fascinating, as he believes his dedication and hard work to popularize a genre that very few people knew of back then to be truly Herculean.



Multiplayer games fuel his constant need for action while playing. That said, in a Jumanji-esque scenario, he’d love nothing more than diving into the Red Dead Redemption universe for its the intense storyline and detailed world and characters.



In his free time, SoumyaKanti loves listening to metal, playing video games (Duh!), and watching movies. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.