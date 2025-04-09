CS2 IEM Dallas 2025: All teams and where to watch

By SoumyaKanti Saha
Modified Apr 09, 2025 13:06 GMT
The Dallas 2025 is going to be exciting (Image via ESL)
The Dallas 2025 is going to be exciting (Image via ESL)

As the CS2 community is hyping up for Melbourne 2025, ESL has announced the dates of CS2 IEM Dallas 2025. 16 teams across different regions will gather in the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center to earn their place as the winner of the IEM trophy. Moreover, a handsome prize pool of $300,000 will be waiting for all the teams that have qualified for this prestigious tournament.

That said, this article will explore all the necessary aspects, such as all participating teams, livestream links, schedule, and many more, about the CS2 IEM Dallas 2025.

List of CS2 teams participating in IEM Dallas 2025

Let's take a quick look at all the CS2 organizations participating in IEM Dallas 2025 based on their Valve Regional Standings and other criteria:

VRS Europe

  • G2 Esports (huNter-, m0NESY, malbsMd, Snax, HeavyGod)
  • Team Vitality (apEX, ZywOo, flameZ, mezii, ropz)
  • FaZe Clan (rain, broky, karrigan, frozen, EliGE)
  • Aurora Gaming (XANTARES, MAJ3R, Wicadia, woxic, jottAAA)
  • MOUZ (torzsi, xertioN, Jimpphat, Brollan, Spinx)

VRS North and South Americas

  • Team Liquid (NAF, Twistzz, ultimate, NertZ, siuhy)
  • FURIA (yuurih, KSCERATO, FalleN, chelo, skullz)

VRS Asia

  • The MongolZ (bLitz, Techno4K, 910, mzinho, Senzu)

Regional Qualifiers

  • Team Falcons (Magisk, NiKo, TeSeS, kyxsan, degster)
  • BC.Game Esports (pr1metapz, jkaem, nawwk, nexa, CYPHER)
  • 3DMAX (Lucky, Ex3rcice, Maka, Graviti, bodyy)
  • GamerLegion (sl3nd, ztr, Tauson, PR, REZ)
  • HEROIC (SunPayus, LNZ, yxngstxr, xfl0ud, tN1R)
  • NRG (oSee, HexT, nitr0, Jeroge, br0)
  • Legacy (latto, dumau, saadzin, n1ssim, lux)
  • Lynn Vision Gaming (westmelon, z4kr, EmiliaQaQ, Starry, C4LLM3SU3)
Schedule, Format, and Prize Pool of IEM Dallas 2025

Here's the schedule for the IEM Dallas 2025 tournament:

Group Stage (May 19 to 22, 2025)

Group A

Upper Bracket Quarterfinals

  • TBD vs TBD*
  • TBD vs TBD*
  • TBD vs TBD*
  • TBD vs TBD*

Lower Bracket Quarterfinals

  • TBD vs TBD*
  • TBD vs TBD*

Upper Bracket Semifinals

  • TBD vs TBD*
  • TBD vs TBD*

Lower Bracket Semifinals

  • TBD vs TBD*
  • TBD vs TBD*

Upper Bracket Final

  • TBD vs TBD*

Lower Bracket Final

  • TBD vs TBD*

Group B

Upper Bracket Quarterfinals

  • TBD vs TBD*
  • TBD vs TBD*
  • TBD vs TBD*
  • TBD vs TBD*

Lower Bracket Quarterfinals

  • TBD vs TBD*
  • TBD vs TBD*

Upper Bracket Semifinals

  • TBD vs TBD*
  • TBD vs TBD*

Lower Bracket Semifinals

  • TBD vs TBD*
  • TBD vs TBD*

Upper Bracket Final

  • TBD vs TBD*

Lower Bracket Final

  • TBD vs TBD*

Playoffs (May 23 to 25, 2025)

Quarterfinals

  • Group B 2nd Place vs Group A 3rd Place*:
  • Group A 2nd Place vs Group B 3rd Place*:
Semfinals

  • Group A 1st Place vs TBD*:
  • Group B 1st Place vs TBD*:

Grand Final

  • TBD vs TBD*

Note: Once ESL updates their schedule, we'll update the (*) section of this article.

The format for the IEM Dallas 2025 is quite similar to Melbourne 2025. A total of 16 teams will be divided into two groups (A and B). The group stage will follow the standard double-elimination GSL format, and all the matches will be in best-of-three (BO3) format.

Each top rank holder from the two groups will secure a direct ticket to the Semifinals, whereas the runners-up will enter the Quarterfinals with high seeds. Lastly, the third-place holders will also end up in the Quarterfinals stage, but with low seeds.

As far as the Playoffs stage is concerned, all the matches except the Grand Final will follow a standard BO3 (best-of-three) format, and the ultimate BO5 (best-of-five) match will decide the winner of Dallas 2025.

Similar to Melbourne's IEM tourney, the officials have announced a $300,000 prize pool, that'll be distributed among all 16 organizations. Here's the breakdown of the prize pool:

Place$USDParticipant
1st$125,000TBD
2nd$50,000TBD
3rd-4th$25,000TBD, TBD
5th-6th$12,500TBD, TBD
7th-8th$7,000TBD, TBD
9th-12th$5,000TBD, TBD, TBD
13th-16th$4,000TBD, TBD, TBD
IEM Dallas 2025 live stream: Where to watch

CS2 fans across the world must go to ESL CS's official Twitch and YouTube pages to enjoy the nail-biting fights between top-tier teams in Dallas 2025.

