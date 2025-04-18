All teams qualified for the CS2 BLAST.tv Austin Major 2025

By Siddharth Rathi
Modified Apr 18, 2025 09:32 GMT
Austin Blast.tv Major 2025 , CS2 BLAST.tv Austin Major 2025
Austin Blast.tv Major 2025 (Image via Blast.tv)

The results for the CS2 BLAST.tv Austin Major 2025 qualifiers are finally here. The first stage of the tournament will commence on June 2, 2025, in Austin, Texas, USA, and is scheduled to end on June 22, 2025. The event features a grand prize pool of $125,000, which will be distributed among the participants according to their standings.

This article brings a complete list of all the qualified teams in CS2 BLAST.tv Austin Major 2025.

List of all qualified teams in CS2 BLAST.tv Austin Major 2025

A total of 16 teams from across the globe have been directly invited to the stages in CS2 BLAST.tv Austin Major 2025. Eight of these teams will advance directly to Stage 3, while the remaining eight will enter Stage 2. Among these teams, ten are from Europe, five from the Americas, and one from Asia. Another set of teams will compete in the Major Regional Qualifiers, out of which 16 will get to play in Stage 1 of the Austin Major.

Here is the complete list of all qualified teams for this event:

Stage 1 teams

  • OG: F1KU, Chr1zN, Buzz, spooke, nicoodoz, Lambert
  • Heroic: SunPayus, LNZ, yxngstxr, xfl0ud, tN1R, sAw
  • Metizport: adamb, Plopski, L00m1, isak, hampus, abdi
  • Nemiga Gaming: 1eeR, khaN, riskyb0b, Xant3r, zweih, boX
  • BetBoom Team: s1ren, zorte, Magnojez, Ax1Le, Boombl4, RAiLWAY
  • B8: npl, essenthial, headtr1ck, alex666, alex666, Maddened
  • Complexity: jT, Grim, hallzerk, Cxzi, nicx
  • Wildcard: stanislaw, JBa, Sonic, susp, phzy, vinS
  • Imperial Esports: VINI, noway, decenty, try, chayJESUS, zakk
  • Fluxo: zevy, arT, kye, piriajr, mlhzin, tacitus
  • Chinggis Warriors: controlez, ariucle, ROUX, efire, cool4st,
  • Lynn Vision Gaming: westmelon, z4kr, EmiliaQAQ, Starry, C4LLM3SU3, Gum
  • FlyQuest: INS, Liazz, Vexite, regali, nettik, erkaSt
  • Tyloo: JamYoung, Moseyuh, Mercury, Jee, Attacker, zhokiNg
  • Bestia: Noktse, luchov, tomaszin, cass1n, timo, Zote
  • NRG: oSee, HexT, nitr0, Jeorge, br0, daps
Stage 2 teams

  • Team Falcons: Magisk, NiKo, TeSeS, kyxsan, m0NESY, zonic
  • Faze Clan: rain, broky, karrigan, frozen, EliGE, NEO
  • 3D Max: Lucky, Ex3rcice, Maka, Graviti, bodyy, wasiNk
  • Virtus.pro: FL1T, fame, electroNic, FL4MUS, ICY, PASHANOJ
  • paiN Gaming: biguzera, nqz, snow, dav1deuS, rikz
  • Furia:yuurih, KSCERATO, FalleN, skullz, molodoy,sidde
  • MIBR: exit, brnz4n, insani, saffee, Lucaozy, jnt
  • M80: Swisher, reck, slaxz-, s1n, Lake, dephh
Stage 3 teams

  • Team Vitality: apEX, ZywOo, flameZ, mezii, ropz, XTQZZZ
  • MOUZ: torzsi, xertioN, Jimpphat, Brollan, Spinx, sycrone
  • Team Spirit: chopper, magixx, zont1x, donk, sh1ro, hally
  • Aurora Gaming: XANTARES, MAJ3R, Wicadia, woxic, jottAAA, Fabre
  • Natus Vincere: b1t, Aleksib, jL, iM, w0nderful, B1ad3
  • G2 Esports: huNter-, malbsMd, Snax, HeavyGod, hades, TaZ
  • Team Liquid: NAF, Twistzz, ultimate, NertZ, siuhy, DeMars DeRover
  • The MongolZ: bLitz, Techno4K, 910, mzinho, Senzu, maaRaa
That covers our list for all qualified teams in CS2 BLAST.tv Austin Major 2025. Follow Sportskeeda for more updates.

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
