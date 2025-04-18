All teams qualified for the CS2 BLAST.tv Austin Major 2025

The results for the CS2 BLAST.tv Austin Major 2025 qualifiers are finally here. The first stage of the tournament will commence on June 2, 2025, in Austin, Texas, USA, and is scheduled to end on June 22, 2025. The event features a grand prize pool of $125,000, which will be distributed among the participants according to their standings.

This article brings a complete list of all the qualified teams in CS2 BLAST.tv Austin Major 2025.

List of all qualified teams in CS2 BLAST.tv Austin Major 2025

A total of 16 teams from across the globe have been directly invited to the stages in CS2 BLAST.tv Austin Major 2025. Eight of these teams will advance directly to Stage 3, while the remaining eight will enter Stage 2. Among these teams, ten are from Europe, five from the Americas, and one from Asia. Another set of teams will compete in the Major Regional Qualifiers, out of which 16 will get to play in Stage 1 of the Austin Major.

Here is the complete list of all qualified teams for this event:

Stage 1 teams

OG: F1KU, Chr1zN, Buzz, spooke, nicoodoz, Lambert

F1KU, Chr1zN, Buzz, spooke, nicoodoz, Lambert Heroic: SunPayus, LNZ, yxngstxr, xfl0ud, tN1R, sAw

SunPayus, LNZ, yxngstxr, xfl0ud, tN1R, sAw Metizport: adamb, Plopski, L00m1, isak, hampus, abdi

adamb, Plopski, L00m1, isak, hampus, abdi Nemiga Gaming: 1eeR, khaN, riskyb0b, Xant3r, zweih, boX

1eeR, khaN, riskyb0b, Xant3r, zweih, boX BetBoom Team: s1ren, zorte, Magnojez, Ax1Le, Boombl4, RAiLWAY

s1ren, zorte, Magnojez, Ax1Le, Boombl4, RAiLWAY B8: npl, essenthial, headtr1ck, alex666, alex666, Maddened

npl, essenthial, headtr1ck, alex666, alex666, Maddened Complexity: jT, Grim, hallzerk, Cxzi, nicx

jT, Grim, hallzerk, Cxzi, nicx Wildcard: stanislaw, JBa, Sonic, susp, phzy, vinS

stanislaw, JBa, Sonic, susp, phzy, vinS Imperial Esports: VINI, noway, decenty, try, chayJESUS, zakk

VINI, noway, decenty, try, chayJESUS, zakk Fluxo: zevy, arT, kye, piriajr, mlhzin, tacitus

zevy, arT, kye, piriajr, mlhzin, tacitus Chinggis Warriors: controlez, ariucle, ROUX, efire, cool4st,

controlez, ariucle, ROUX, efire, cool4st, Lynn Vision Gaming: westmelon, z4kr, EmiliaQAQ, Starry, C4LLM3SU3, Gum

westmelon, z4kr, EmiliaQAQ, Starry, C4LLM3SU3, Gum FlyQuest: INS, Liazz, Vexite, regali, nettik, erkaSt

INS, Liazz, Vexite, regali, nettik, erkaSt Tyloo: JamYoung, Moseyuh, Mercury, Jee, Attacker, zhokiNg

JamYoung, Moseyuh, Mercury, Jee, Attacker, zhokiNg Bestia: Noktse, luchov, tomaszin, cass1n, timo, Zote

Noktse, luchov, tomaszin, cass1n, timo, Zote NRG: oSee, HexT, nitr0, Jeorge, br0, daps

Stage 2 teams

Team Falcons: Magisk, NiKo, TeSeS, kyxsan, m0NESY, zonic

Magisk, NiKo, TeSeS, kyxsan, m0NESY, zonic Faze Clan: rain, broky, karrigan, frozen, EliGE, NEO

rain, broky, karrigan, frozen, EliGE, NEO 3D Max: Lucky, Ex3rcice, Maka, Graviti, bodyy, wasiNk

Lucky, Ex3rcice, Maka, Graviti, bodyy, wasiNk Virtus.pro: FL1T, fame, electroNic, FL4MUS, ICY, PASHANOJ

FL1T, fame, electroNic, FL4MUS, ICY, PASHANOJ paiN Gaming: biguzera, nqz, snow, dav1deuS, rikz

biguzera, nqz, snow, dav1deuS, rikz Furia: yuurih, KSCERATO, FalleN, skullz, molodoy,sidde

yuurih, KSCERATO, FalleN, skullz, molodoy,sidde MIBR: exit, brnz4n, insani, saffee, Lucaozy, jnt

exit, brnz4n, insani, saffee, Lucaozy, jnt M80: Swisher, reck, slaxz-, s1n, Lake, dephh

Stage 3 teams

Team Vitality: apEX, ZywOo, flameZ, mezii, ropz, XTQZZZ

apEX, ZywOo, flameZ, mezii, ropz, XTQZZZ MOUZ: torzsi, xertioN, Jimpphat, Brollan, Spinx, sycrone

torzsi, xertioN, Jimpphat, Brollan, Spinx, sycrone Team Spirit: chopper, magixx, zont1x, donk, sh1ro, hally

chopper, magixx, zont1x, donk, sh1ro, hally Aurora Gaming: XANTARES, MAJ3R, Wicadia, woxic, jottAAA, Fabre

XANTARES, MAJ3R, Wicadia, woxic, jottAAA, Fabre Natus Vincere: b1t, Aleksib, jL, iM, w0nderful, B1ad3

b1t, Aleksib, jL, iM, w0nderful, B1ad3 G2 Esports: huNter-, malbsMd, Snax, HeavyGod, hades, TaZ

huNter-, malbsMd, Snax, HeavyGod, hades, TaZ Team Liquid: NAF, Twistzz, ultimate, NertZ, siuhy, DeMars DeRover

NAF, Twistzz, ultimate, NertZ, siuhy, DeMars DeRover The MongolZ: bLitz, Techno4K, 910, mzinho, Senzu, maaRaa

That covers our list for all qualified teams in CS2 BLAST.tv Austin Major 2025. Follow Sportskeeda for more updates.

