Time until Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update releases globally

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update, scheduled to release on July 16, 2025, is set to introduce new agents, banners, and various playable content. As such, players may want to track the patch's release, which will happen simultaneously across all servers, following a mandatory five-hour-long maintenance. HoYoverse has unveiled all the details about the update in recent tweets.

This article presents a countdown timer to help players track the time until ZZZ 2.1 releases globally.

When does Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update release worldwide?

According to the official schedule, the Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update will launch globally on July 16, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). It will bring two new characters from the Spook Shack faction and further the Waifei Peninsula story with the main quest. The patch will also feature new maps, events, and other exciting content.

The timing of the update may vary based on your location. That said, you can simply refer to the universal countdown below to track the time until the patch goes live:

Proxies from around the world might also want to check out the patch release schedule across the major regions, as listed below:

America (July 15, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm

8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm

9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm

10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (July 16, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am

4 am Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am

5 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Asia (July 16, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am

8:30 am China Standard Time (CST): 11 am

11 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 am

11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pm

12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

It is also worth noting that HoYoverse has rolled out the Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 preload option, which can be used to download the necessary files ahead of time. The feature can be accessed across all platforms, and it will allow players to boot up the game with the new update quickly once it goes live. The pre-installation can be initiated via the game’s launcher.

HoYoverse has further announced the version 2.1 maintenance schedule via a recent X post. It appears that the developers will shut down the server on July 16, 2025, at 6 am (UTC+8), i.e., five hours before the update. Players will be locked out of the game throughout the maintenance duration. They will receive 600x Polychromes as compensation for the inconveniences after the update launches worldwide.

