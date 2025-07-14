Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 preload guide and size for PC, Android, and iOS

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 preload feature lets players download the necessary files ahead of the update on July 16, 2025. The patch will introduce two S-rank characters from the Spook Shack faction, new maps, and a plethora of events. Players can reduce the time for the final installation and quickly access the fresh content thanks to the preload.

The preload's storage requirement will vary across PC, console, and mobile devices. This article further discusses the ZZZ 2.1 preload file size and steps for all platforms.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 preload size for all platforms

The preload feature for the Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update is available as of July 14, 2025, across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and mobile devices. The patch file size for each of these platforms is specified below:

PC : 8 GB

: 8 GB Android and iOS : 5 GB

: 5 GB PlayStation : 14 GB

: 14 GB Xbox: 20 GB

It is worth noting that the preload file size will change if players have installed additional voice-over expansion packages in their system. The storage requirement will be shown during the process, and Proxies must adhere to it to complete the download.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 preload guide for all platforms

Preloading ZZZ 2.1 (Image via HoYoverse)

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 livestream showcased everything the patch has in store, including the banners, events, and more. Preloading the files will let you quickly access the contents. Here are the detailed steps for each platform:

How to preload ZZZ 1.7 on PC

Launch the HoyoPlay on PC and choose ZZZ if you have multiple games installed.

Find the Pre-Install icon next to the Start button and click on it to open a pop-up window showing the storage requirements.

icon next to the Start button and click on it to open a pop-up window showing the storage requirements. Press the Download button to confirm the process.

How to preload ZZZ 1.7 on Android and iOS

Boot up ZZZ on your mobile device.

Navigate to the login screen.

Find the Pre-Download Resource icon located at the bottom right corner of the screen and click on it. Doing so will open a pop-up window showing the storage requirements.

icon located at the bottom right corner of the screen and click on it. Doing so will open a pop-up window showing the storage requirements. Press Confirm to download the files.

How to preload ZZZ 1.7 on PlayStation and Xbox

The preload process is the same for both PlayStation and Xbox. The game will automatically download the files after booting up, assuming you have sufficient storage space available. Xbox also lets you preload the patch from the game's update page.

