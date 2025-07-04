Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 release date and countdown

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update, releasing on July 16, 2025, is brimming with content, including fresh banners, cosmetics, and story quests. Players are also anticipating the release of Yuzuha and Alice as playable agents in the patch. Version 2.1 also has several rewards in store, which Proxies will want to collect to strengthen their account.

To help them track it all, this article further discusses the ZZZ 2.1 release date and presents a countdown that displays the remaining time.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 release date, time, and countdown

According to the official announcement, the Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update is scheduled to release globally on July 16, 2026, at 11 am (UTC+8). The date and timing will change depending on the player’s region, given that all the servers will receive the new patch simultaneously. For instance, America will see the update on June 15, 2025, and the time will change accordingly.

To help readers track the official launch, we have provided the date and time for major regions:

America (July 15, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm

8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm

9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm

10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (July 16, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am

4 am Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am

5 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Asia (July 16, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am

8:30 am China Standard Time (CST): 11 am

11 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 am

11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pm

12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

Check out the countdown below to track the time until ZZZ 2.1 launches worldwide:

What's new in Zenless Zone Zero 2.1?

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 livestream conducted on July 4, 2025, has unveiled everything the patch has in store. We have further briefed the contents in the following list:

Yuzuha and Alice are the new S-Rank agents from version 2.1.

and are the new S-Rank agents from version 2.1. The corresponding W-Engine banner will feature their signature options —Metanukimorphosis and Practiced Perfection.

Miyabi and Yanagi will be obtainable via rerun banners.

and will be obtainable via rerun banners. The "The Impending Crash of Waves" story quest will further the narrative of Waifei Peninsula and focus on the Spook Shack faction.

will further the narrative of Waifei Peninsula and focus on the Spook Shack faction. Patch 2.1 will feature a fresh batch of events like the Tales of Midsummer Dreams , which will reward free resources.

, which will reward free resources. New beach-themed costumes will be available for Yuzuha, Alice, and the Proxy siblings.

Players can expect several quality-of-life updates in the new patch, including the skin preview optimization.

