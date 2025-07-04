Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 livestream summary: Release date, banners, events, and everything new

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 livestream showcased the first-ever summer-themed update for the game. A new patch is always accompanied by new characters, and as revealed beforehand, two new agents, Alice and Ukinami Yuzuha, will become playable in the ZZZ 2.1 update. The upcoming patch will be released on July 16, 2025, across all servers.
This article will give you everything that you need to know about the Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 livestream.
Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 livestream Overview
1) New Characters
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Two new characters, Ukinami Yuzuha and Alice, will become playable in the Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update. Both will be of the S-Rank rarity and will be available in Phases 1 and 2, respectively.
New W-Engines and Bangboo
Alice and Yuzuha will receive their signature S-Rank W-Engines alongside their banners. A new Bangboo, Miss Esme, will also be available after version 2.1 starts.
- Metanukimorphosis: Yuzuha's BiS
- Practiced Perfection: Alice's BiS
Banners
Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 banners will be as follows:
Phase 1
- 5-stars: Hoshimi Miyabi, Ukinami Yuzuha
- 4-stars: Piper Wheel, Billy
Phase 2
- 5-stars: Tsukishiro Yanagi, Alice
- 4-stars: Seth, Soukaku
Alongside each agent, their W-Engines will also receive a limited-time rate-up.
Story Update
Version 2.1 will get a new story chapter, The Impending Crash of Waves. This new story will include the two featured characters of the update, Yuzuha and Alice, who will make an appearance and play an integral role.
New Outfits
The following summer-themed outfits will be added to the game, which were showcased in the latest Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 livestream.
- Ukinami Yuzuha: Tanuki in Broad Daylight
- Alice: Sea of Thyme
- Belle: Summer Skies
- Wise: Peaceful Waves
Wise and Belle's outfit can be claimed for free by completing certain missions.
Gameplay Events
The Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 livestream highlighted that the Tales of Midsummer Dreams event will be the flagship gamemode of the upcoming update. Both Alice and Yuzuha will appear during the story. Besides that, you can engage in the following events:
- En-Nah Chess Legend
- Ghost Ship Adventure
- Jojo's Space Mystery
- Failume Summer Puzzle
All of these events will reward you with various in-game items such as Polychrome.
System optimization
Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 livestream announced the following QoL updates coming to the game:
- Controller Layout has been improved for most of the buttons. Additionally, more customization has been added regarding the options for Triggers.
- Minimap will display lines for each active objective
- The Suibian Temple Management mini-game has been updated with new QoL changes
- More options have been added for Skin Previews.
- You can directly jump into the action during Notorious Hunt without choosing the buffs.
- You can check your ranking for the current season in Deadly Assault once you achieve 9 stars
Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 Codes and Rewards
The arrival of version 2.1 will bring some rewards for all the Proxies that you can claim just by logging in.
- 10x Encrypted Master Tapes: After version 2.1 begins
- 10x Boopons: After version 2.1 begins
- 1600 Polychromes: Can be claimed
The Special Program also gave the following code, which can be redeemed for a limited time:
- SPOOKSHACK: 300 x Polychromes, 2 x Senior Investigator Logs, 3 x W-Engine Energy Modules, 30,000 x Dennies
The Zenless Zone Zero code will expire on July 6, 2025, so make sure to claim it as soon as possible.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.