Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 livestream code, rewards, and expiry time

HoYoverse shared a special code during the Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 livestream, which premiered on July 4, 2025. Players can redeem it using the official method to obtain free rewards. The code yields 300 Polychrome, Dennies, and other in-game resources, which can be used to summon and build new characters.

This article further details the ZZZ 2.1 livestream code rewards and expiry time.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 livestream code and expiry time

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 livestream code is officially available for players to redeem. They can obtain free Polychrome, Dennies, and other rewards that are listed below:

SPOOKSHACK: 300 x Polychromes, 2 x Senior Investigator Logs, 3 x W-Engine Energy Modules, 30,000 x Dennies

Proxies have a short window to claim the 300x Polychrome reward. As indicated by HoYoverse, the version 2.1 livestream code will expire on July 6, 2025, at 11:59 PM (UTC+8). We advise players to quickly initiate the redemption process to avoid missing out on the freebies.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 livestream code redemption guide

HoYoverse lets you redeem any active Zenless Zone Zero code using the official webpage, in-game Pause menu, or HoYoLAB app. The detailed steps for each method are specified below:

Redeem on the official website

How to redeem on the official website (Image via HoYoverse)

Open any browser and head to the official HoYoverse website.

Log in to your account and pick a server if the page doesn’t detect one automatically.

Enter the livestream code in the dialogue box.

Hit the Redeem button to activate the code.

Redeem in-game

How to redeem in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Boot up the game on any device.

Wait for the character to appear on the screen and press the Pause button to bring up the menu.

button to bring up the menu. Click on the More icon and select the Redemption Code option.

icon and select the option. Insert the livestream code in the empty box within the pop-up window.

Click Redeem to claim the rewards.

Redeem on the HoYoLAB app

How to redeem on the HoYoLAB app (Image via HoYoverse)

Launch the HoYoLAB app.

Pick ZZZ from the list of the games at the top.

Scroll down to the HoYoGuides section.

section. Click on the Redeem button next to the livestream code.

Upon completing the redemption process, the reward, including the Polychrome, will be sent to your account via the in-game mailing system. You can claim them by clicking on the Envelope icon within the Pause menu.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

