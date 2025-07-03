Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 livestream code release date and countdown

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 livestream is scheduled to commence on July 4, 2025, and will unveil all the fresh content from the upcoming patch, like events, banners, and more. Additionally, the host will share a special redemption code containing free rewards at certain intervals during the telecast. Players can activate them using official methods to obtain 300 Polychrome, Denny, and other resources.
This article further discusses the ZZZ 2.1 livestream code release date and time.
Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 livestream code release details
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
As specified, HoYoverse will share a special code containing 300x Polychrome at a certain interval during the Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 livestream. The "The Impending Crash of Waves" Special Program will premiere worldwide on July 4, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8). Viewers can refer to the following list, which presents the Version 2.1 livestream's schedule across major regions:
America (July 4, 2025)
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 4:30 am
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 5:30 am
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): 6:30 am
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 7:30 am
Europe (July 4, 2025)
- Western European Summer Time (WEST): 12:30 pm
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): 1:30 pm
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 2:30 pm
Asia (July 4, 2025)
- Indian Standard Time (IST): 5 pm
- China Standard Time (CST): 7:30 pm
- Philippine Standard Time (PST): 7:30 pm
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): 8:30 pm
- Korea Standard Time (KST): 8:30 pm
Check out the countdown below to track the time until ZZZ 2.1 airs globally:
How to redeem Zenless Zone Zero codes
You can use either of the following methods to redeem any active Zenless Zone Zero code, including the one shared during the Version 2.1 livestream:
Redeem on the official website
- Use any browser to access the official HoYoverse website.
- Log into your account with the proper credentials.
- Pick the server if the webpage doesn't detect one automatically.
- Insert the livestream code in the empty box.
- Click on the Redeem button to activate the code.
Redeem in-game
- Launch the game on any device.
- Click on Pause once the character appears on the screen to access the menu.
- Navigate to More and click on Redemption Code.
- Enter the livestream code on the pop-up window.
- Hit Redeem to claim the rewards.
Redeem on the HoYoLAB app
- Open the HoYoLAB app.
- Choose ZZZ from the list of games.
- Navigate to the HoYoGuides section.
- Click on the Redeem button beside the livestream code.
Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.