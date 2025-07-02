Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 livestream date, time, and countdown

HoYoverse has announced the Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 livestream, which will be conducted on July 4, 2025. The Special Program serves as an opportunity for players to learn about the upcoming content, including the banners, events, and other arrangements. The next patch will bring Alice and Yuzuha to the playable roster, so their gameplay will be showcased during the telecast.

Viewers can also expect a special redemption code announcement that will reward free Polychrome and other resources. This article presents the ZZZ 2.1 livestream schedule with a countdown to help fans track it all.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 livestream schedule and countdown

According to the official announcement, the Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 livestream will premiere globally on July 4, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8). The telecast timing will vary based on the viewer’s location, so tracking it can be confusing. For that reason, we have listed below the telecast schedule for major regions:

America (July 4, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 4:30 am

4:30 am Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 5:30 am

5:30 am Central Daylight Time (CDT): 6:30 am

6:30 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 7:30 am

Europe (July 4, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST): 12:30 pm

12:30 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST): 1:30 pm

1:30 pm Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 2:30 pm

Asia (July 4, 2025)

Indian Standard Time (IST): 5 pm

5 pm China Standard Time (CST): 7:30 pm

7:30 pm Philippine Standard Time (PST): 7:30 pm

7:30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST): 8:30 pm

8:30 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 8:30 pm

Moreover, readers can use the following countdown to track the time until the ZZZ 2.1 livestream airs:

Once the timer reaches zero, Proxies can tune into the game’s official YouTube and Twitch channels to keep up with the upcoming content. The host will also share a special redemption code at a specific interval during the telecast, containing the following rewards:

300 x Polychromes

2 x Senior Investigator Logs

3 x W-Engine Energy Modules

30,000 x Dennies

The livestream codes typically expire at around the 24-hour mark, so players must claim them quickly to avoid missing out on the free resources. Any official redemption method will work when claiming the rewards. They will be delivered to an account via the in-game mailbox.

