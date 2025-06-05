The Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update was officially launched on June 6, 2025, and it introduced a plethora of new in-game content, including special events and limited-time banners. Like with every new patch, HoYoverse has dispatched some redemption codes, with more to come in the future. Players can redeem them using either the official website or the in-game methods to obtain free rewards, which include Polychrome, Dennies, and more.

This article lists all the active ZZZ 2.0 redeem codes and their rewards, and also explains the steps to exchange them.

All Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 redeem codes

HoYoverse has introduced new redemption codes as part of the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update. The ones that are active during June 2025 are listed below:

ZZZ2NDSEASON: Polychrome x50

Polychrome x50 ZENLESSGIFT: Polychrome x50, Official Investigator Log x2, W-Engine Power Supply x3, Bangboo Algorithm Module x1

It is worth noting that some of the redemption codes in ZZZ expire within a certain period of time. Therefore, Proxies are advised to redeem them as soon as possible to avoid missing out on the freebies.

How to use Zenless Zone Zero redemption codes

Any Zenless Zone Zero redemption code can be activated using one of the official methods. You can either access the official website or utilize the in-game menu to successfully claim the rewards associated with a code. The detailed steps are mentioned below:

Redeeming on the official website

How to redeem codes on the official website (Image via HoYoverse)

Use a browser from any device to access the official HoYoverse website.

Provide the proper account credentials to log in.

Pick a server if the website doesn't detect one automatically.

Enter the active redemption code in the empty box.

Click on the Redeem button to conclude the process.

button to conclude the process. Repeat the same steps for the rest of the codes.

Redeeming in-game

How to redeem codes in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Boot up the game from any device.

Log in to your account.

Wait for the character to appear on the screen, then hit Pause to access the menu.

to access the menu. Navigate to More and click on Redemption Code . Doing so will open a pop-up window on your screen.

and click on . Doing so will open a pop-up window on your screen. Insert the active code in the blank area.

Click on Redeem to claim the rewards.

to claim the rewards. Use the same steps to activate the remaining codes.

HoYoverse dispatches the rewards via the in-game mailing system. To access the feature, click on the envelope icon within the Pause menu. Make sure to also hit the Claim button to transfer the goodies to your inventory.

