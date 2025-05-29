5 best things about Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update, scheduled to release on June 6, 2025, will officially commemorate the game’s first anniversary. HoYoverse took the initiative to reveal every bit of content from the patch via the latest livestream. Players who’ve missed it might want some of the best things about Season 2.
The update will feature three new characters and anniversary events to keep Proxies hooked to the game. This article further lists some of the best things to look forward to with ZZZ 2.0.
5 best things to look forward to in Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update
1) New characters
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 banner will feature three fresh characters from the Yunkui Summit faction. Among them, Yixuan and Ju Fufu are confirmed to be S-Rank agents. Pan Yinhu, the Panda Thiren, will join the A-Rank roster.
Players are excited about Yixuan, in particular, as she boasts a new fighting style called Rupture. She also wields the unique Auric Ink attribute, which derives from the Ether element. In contrast, Ju Fufu will be a Stun specialist from the Fire roster.
The list below further details the banner order from version 2.0:
Phase 1
- S-Rank characters: Yi Xuan and Astra Yao
- A-Rank characters: Pan Yinhu and Pulchra
Phase 2
- S-Rank characters: Ju Fufu and Caesar
- A-Rank characters: Ben and Corin
2) New story quest and region
In the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update, Proxies will venture into the Wafei Peninsula region, where the upcoming characters and their factions reside. Players will interact with new NPCs as they progress through the latest story quest. They can further explore areas like the Feilume Heights and Aerospace City.
The new maps will feature puzzles and combat events. Hence, anyone willing will be rewarded for exploration. During the Where Clouds Embrace the Dawn story quest, Proxies will also learn about their new powers under Yixuan’s guidance.
3) Cosmetics
HoYoverse has showcased a few character cosmetics during the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 livestream. It seems Yixuan will receive a black outfit called the Trails of Ink. It will be available in the in-game shop. Players can purchase the outfit in exchange for Monochromes.
Version 2.0 will also introduce a wardrobe feature for Proxies, as they are also receiving fresh attires. They can be obtained by progressing through the new story quest.
4) Anniversary rewards
The Zenless Zone Zero anniversary is packed with exciting rewards. HoYoverse has officially announced it in the latest livestream event. The list below details all the rewards the officials will dispatch for reaching the one-year milestone:
- 3x Rewards on Routine Cleanup and Combat Training
- 20x Encrypted Mastertape
- 1600x Polychromes
- Anniversary Avatar and Title
- New outfits for the Proxies
- S-Rank Standard W-Engine selector of your choice
- S-Rank Standard Agent selector of your choice
- Reset of Top-Up bonus in Monochrome Market
5) Events
Gravitational Attraction is the flagship event in version 2.0, featuring a movie theater in New Eridu. Proxies can grab a seat at the venue and experience various screenings. They can also interact with NPCs and invite friends to get a VIP membership.
Here are other events from the patch:
- Soul of Steel: Golden Bond
- Holographic Onslaught Arena
- Failume Heights Sightseeing
- Failume Gift
- En-normous Surprise!
- Golden Proxy Awards Annual Ceremony
- Operation Yum
- Combat Training
- Special Cleanup
Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.