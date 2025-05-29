5 best things about Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update, scheduled to release on June 6, 2025, will officially commemorate the game’s first anniversary. HoYoverse took the initiative to reveal every bit of content from the patch via the latest livestream. Players who’ve missed it might want some of the best things about Season 2.

The update will feature three new characters and anniversary events to keep Proxies hooked to the game. This article further lists some of the best things to look forward to with ZZZ 2.0.

5 best things to look forward to in Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update

1) New characters

Yixuan and Ju Fufu (Image via HoYoverse)

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 banner will feature three fresh characters from the Yunkui Summit faction. Among them, Yixuan and Ju Fufu are confirmed to be S-Rank agents. Pan Yinhu, the Panda Thiren, will join the A-Rank roster.

Players are excited about Yixuan, in particular, as she boasts a new fighting style called Rupture. She also wields the unique Auric Ink attribute, which derives from the Ether element. In contrast, Ju Fufu will be a Stun specialist from the Fire roster.

The list below further details the banner order from version 2.0:

Phase 1

S-Rank characters: Yi Xuan and Astra Yao

and A-Rank characters: Pan Yinhu and Pulchra

Phase 2

S-Rank characters: Ju Fufu and Caesar

and A-Rank characters: Ben and Corin

2) New story quest and region

Proxies are heading to Wafei Peninsula (Image via HoYoverse)

In the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update, Proxies will venture into the Wafei Peninsula region, where the upcoming characters and their factions reside. Players will interact with new NPCs as they progress through the latest story quest. They can further explore areas like the Feilume Heights and Aerospace City.

The new maps will feature puzzles and combat events. Hence, anyone willing will be rewarded for exploration. During the Where Clouds Embrace the Dawn story quest, Proxies will also learn about their new powers under Yixuan’s guidance.

3) Cosmetics

Yixuan's outfit (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has showcased a few character cosmetics during the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 livestream. It seems Yixuan will receive a black outfit called the Trails of Ink. It will be available in the in-game shop. Players can purchase the outfit in exchange for Monochromes.

Version 2.0 will also introduce a wardrobe feature for Proxies, as they are also receiving fresh attires. They can be obtained by progressing through the new story quest.

4) Anniversary rewards

Get free S-Rank agents during anniversary (Image via HoYoverse)

The Zenless Zone Zero anniversary is packed with exciting rewards. HoYoverse has officially announced it in the latest livestream event. The list below details all the rewards the officials will dispatch for reaching the one-year milestone:

3x Rewards on Routine Cleanup and Combat Training

20x Encrypted Mastertape

1600x Polychromes

Anniversary Avatar and Title

New outfits for the Proxies

S-Rank Standard W-Engine selector of your choice

S-Rank Standard Agent selector of your choice

Reset of Top-Up bonus in Monochrome Market

5) Events

Gravitational Attraction is the flagship event in version 2.0, featuring a movie theater in New Eridu. Proxies can grab a seat at the venue and experience various screenings. They can also interact with NPCs and invite friends to get a VIP membership.

Here are other events from the patch:

Soul of Steel: Golden Bond

Holographic Onslaught Arena

Failume Heights Sightseeing

Failume Gift

En-normous Surprise!

Golden Proxy Awards Annual Ceremony

Operation Yum

Combat Training

Special Cleanup

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

