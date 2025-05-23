Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 banners order and schedule

HoYoverse has officially announced the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 banners in the latest livestream event. The patch releasing globally on June 4, 2025, will bring two S-Rank units from the Yunkui Summit faction, which operates primarily in the Waifei Peninsula region. Yes, both Yixuan and Ju Fufu are heading to the playable roster in the next update, accompanied by Pan Yinhu.
This article further discusses their banner order and schedule in ZZZ 2.0.
All Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 banners
Phase 1- Yixuan and Astra Yao
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 livestream has confirmed that Yixuan is featured in the first phase of the patch, which launches on June 4, 2025. It seems HoYoverse has given her a unique fighting style called the Rupture, which has destructive capabilities. She also wields the Auric Ink attribute derived from the Ether element.
Astra Yao will accompany Yixuan in the patch as a rerun agent. Rovers will have a tough time deciding which character to get in the first phase of version 2.0. The list further summarizes the S-Rank and A-Rank units obtainable in the first phase:
- Yi Xuan (S-Rank): Auric Ink, Rupture fighting style
- Astra Yao (S-Rank): Ether, Support fighting style
- Pan Yinhu (A-Rank): Physical, Defense fighting style
- Pulchra (A-Rank): Pulchra, Stun fighting style
Not to forget, Proxies can also summon the signature W-Engines of the specified candidates. They have been listed below:
- Qingming Birdcage (S-Rank, Rupture)
- Elegant Vanity (S-Rank, Support)
- Tremor Trigram (A-Rank, Defense)
- Box Cutter (A-Rank, Stun)
Phase 2- Ju Fufu and Caesar
The second phase of version 2.0 will make Ju Fufu playable in Zenless Zone Zero. Like Lighter, she is a Fire unit that also specializes in the Stun fighting style. Players would want to pair Ju Fufu with a DPS, as she is proficient at staggering enemies. It is worth noting that her banner release date is yet to be announced.
HoYoverse has also confirmed that Caesar will be featured alongside Ju Fufu in a separate rerun banner. Here are all the characters Rover can summon in Phase 2:
- Ju Fufu (S-Rank): Fire, Stun fighting style
- Caesar (S-Rank): Physical, Defense fighting style
- Ben (A-Rank): Fire, Defense fighting style
- Corin (A-Rank): Fire, Attack fighting style
Listed below are the W-Engines featured in the second phase of ZZZ 2.0:
- Roaring Fur-nace (S-Rank, Stun)
- Tusks of Fury (S-Rank, Defense)
- Big Cylinder (A-Rank, Defense)
- Housekeeper (A-Rank, Attack)
Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.