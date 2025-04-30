Zenless Zone Zero Ju Fufu materials and ascension requirements leaked

Ju Fufu, one of the upcoming characters with the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update, has been officially revealed via a drip marketing campaign. She will join the Fire roster as a Stun specialist, which will further influence her ascension requirements. Now, Hakush.in, a credible leak source, has disclosed her materials on its website.

This article further outlines the resources required by Ju Fufu in ZZZ, along with their sources.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks from version 2.0 closed beta, which are highly subject to change. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

All Zenless Zone Zero Ju Fufu materials and ascension requirements, according to leaks

HoYoverse has conducted the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 drip marketing campaign to reveal Ju Fufu. As such, she is confirmed to debut in the next patch. Players can refer to the leaks from Hakush.in to pre-farm all the materials required to ascend Ju Fufu, provided the details prove accurate.

The table below lists the ascension materials:

Promotion Level Materials Required Dennies Required Rewards 20 Basic Stun Certification Seal x4 24,000 N/A 30 Advanced Stun Certification Seal x12 56,000 1x Master Tape 40 Advanced Stun Certification Seal x20 120,000 N/A 50 Buster Certification Seal x10 200,000 1x Master Tape 60 Buster Certification Seal x20 400,000 N/A

Here are the materials required to level up Ju Fufu’s abilities in ZZZ:

Skill level Required materials Required Dennies 2 Basic Burn Chip x2 2,000 3 Basic Burn Chip x3 3,000 4 Advanced Burn Chip x2 6,000 5 Advanced Burn Chip x3 9,000 6 Advanced Burn Chip x4 12,000 7 Advanced Burn Chip x6 18,000 8 Specialized Burn Chip x5 45,000 9 Specialized Burn Chip x8 67,500 10 Specialized Burn Chip x10 90,000 11 Specialized Burn Chip x12 112,500 12 Specialized Burn Chip x15, Hamster Cage Pass x1 135,000

Leakers have yet to disclose the boss materials for Ju Fufu’s core skill. However, here are the resources required:

Core Skills Required Materials Required Dennies A N/A 5000 B Small Boss material x2 12,000 C Small Boss material x4 28,000 D Big Boss material x2, Small Boss material x9 60,000 E Big Boss material x3,Small Boss material x15 100,000 F Big Boss material x4, Small Boss material x30 200,000

Where to find Ju Fufu’s materials in Zenless Zone Zero

Basic/Advanced Stun and Buster Certification Seals

Stun Drill (Image via HoYoverse)

You can obtain the Basic, Advanced Stun, and Buster Certification Seals from the Stun Drill. The combat simulation can be accessed via the VR device in Zenless Zone Zero. The console is located at the HIA Club.

Basic/ Advanced/ Specialized Burn Chips

Heating Test (Image via HoYoverse)

Spend battery charges at the Heating Test to obtain the different rarities of Burn Chips. You can initiate the challenge from the same VR device at HIA Club. Use the navigation system or the Compendium’s training tab to teleport to the HIA Club.

Hamster Cage Pass

Hamster Cage Pass (Image via HoYoverse)

You can obtain the Hamster Cage Pass by reaching level 35 in the New Eridu City Fund (Battle Pass). This rare commodity is also dropped from limited-time events in the game.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

