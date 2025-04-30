Zenless Zone Zero Ju Fufu materials and ascension requirements leaked

Ju Fufu, one of the upcoming characters with the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update, has been officially revealed via a drip marketing campaign. She will join the Fire roster as a Stun specialist, which will further influence her ascension requirements. Now, Hakush.in, a credible leak source, has disclosed her materials on its website.
This article further outlines the resources required by Ju Fufu in ZZZ, along with their sources.
Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks from version 2.0 closed beta, which are highly subject to change. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.
All Zenless Zone Zero Ju Fufu materials and ascension requirements, according to leaks
HoYoverse has conducted the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 drip marketing campaign to reveal Ju Fufu. As such, she is confirmed to debut in the next patch. Players can refer to the leaks from Hakush.in to pre-farm all the materials required to ascend Ju Fufu, provided the details prove accurate.
The table below lists the ascension materials:
Here are the materials required to level up Ju Fufu’s abilities in ZZZ:
Leakers have yet to disclose the boss materials for Ju Fufu’s core skill. However, here are the resources required:
Where to find Ju Fufu’s materials in Zenless Zone Zero
Basic/Advanced Stun and Buster Certification Seals
You can obtain the Basic, Advanced Stun, and Buster Certification Seals from the Stun Drill. The combat simulation can be accessed via the VR device in Zenless Zone Zero. The console is located at the HIA Club.
Basic/ Advanced/ Specialized Burn Chips
Spend battery charges at the Heating Test to obtain the different rarities of Burn Chips. You can initiate the challenge from the same VR device at HIA Club. Use the navigation system or the Compendium’s training tab to teleport to the HIA Club.
Hamster Cage Pass
You can obtain the Hamster Cage Pass by reaching level 35 in the New Eridu City Fund (Battle Pass). This rare commodity is also dropped from limited-time events in the game.
