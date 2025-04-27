Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 drip marketing reveals Ju Fufu

Recently, Zenless Zone Zero has conducted a drip marketing campaign revealing Ju Fufu as one of the featured characters from version 2.0. The Tiger Thiren, appearing as an NPC at the Scott Outpost, has an attribute and fighting style she can use to combat enemies now. Like Yixuan, Ju Fufu hails from the Yunkui Summit faction.

The official announcement also contains certain dialogues about her from other entities. This article will take a closer look at Ju Fufu’s drip marketing from ZZZ.

Zenless Zone Zero drip markets version 2.0 character Ju Fufu

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 drip marketing campaign has officially revealed Ju Fufu, confirming her debut in the next patch. She has appeared as an NPC during the "Reinvestigate the Lost Void" commission, where players get to learn about her ambition of becoming a Hollow Investigator.

Ju Fufu considers Yixuan as her master, and perhaps it is under her training that Thiren gained the confidence to take on the daunting task inside the Hollow. Here's what the Shifu has to say about her disciple:

Do I always listen to what she says? Maybe. I mean, who dares to disobey the 'Super Scary Tiger'?"

Pan Yinhu, another upcoming character, warns about the fellow Thiren:

"If you're hungry, just tell me and I'll make you some noodles. But whatever you do, don't touch Senior Fufu's snacks, no matter what!"

In the official announcement, Ju Fufu said the following:

"Fierce tigers prowl Yunkui Summit, where righteous heroes display their might!"

Also read: Zenless Zone Zero replaces multiple voice actors in version 1.7

Ju Fufu character type in ZZZ

HoYoverse has yet to reveal Ju Fufu's rarity as a playable agent. However, we do get to know her element and fighting style:

Element: Fire

Fire Fighting Style: Stun

When could Ju Fufu release in ZZZ?

Ju Fufu will certainly debut in ZZZ 2.0, considering the latest drip marketing campaign was conducted for the same version. The update is expected to commemorate the game's first-year anniversary and should release around June 4, 2025, following the six-week patch cycle. Based on the reveal order, her banner is expected to appear in the second phase of version 2.0.

