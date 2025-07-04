Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 banners order and schedule

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 livestream officially concluded on July 4, 2025, revealing the upcoming banner. HoYoverse had previously indicated that Yuzuha and Alice are heading to the next patch, and the same has been confirmed via the telecast. Those who were present at the premiere also got a glimpse of the S-Rank agents’ gameplay and combat animations.
Moreover, the officials have also announced the rerun characters that are featured in Version 2.1’s Signal Search. This article further discusses the official ZZZ 2.1 banner order and schedule.
All Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 banners
Phase 1 - Yuzuha and Miyabi
The first phase of Version 2.1 will bring Yuzuha into Zenless Zone Zero. She is a Physical S-rank agent hailing from the Spook Shack faction. The officials have also confirmed that Yuzuha is a support specialist.
Based on the official schedule, her banner will arrive with the update on July 16, 2025. Miyabi will further accompany Yuzuha. The list below further details all the agents that players can obtain in Phase 1:
- Yuzuha (S-Rank): Physical, Support fighting style
- Miyabi (S-Rank): Frost, Anomaly fighting style
- Billy (A-Rank): Physical, Attack fighting style
- Piper (A-Rank): Physical, Anomaly fighting style
The corresponding W-Engine banner will feature the signature options of the aforementioned characters:
- Metanukimorphosis (S-Rank, Support)
- Hailstorm Shrine (S-Rank, Anomaly)
- Starlight Engine Replica (A-Rank, Attack)
- Roaring Ride (A-Rank, Anomaly)
Phase 2 - Alice and Yanagi
The Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 livestream confirmed that Alice will be featured in the second phase of Version 2.1. She is an Anomaly specialist from the Physical roster, who also hails from the Spook Shack faction. Unfortunately, her banner release date is yet to be announced.
HoYoverse has also confirmed that Yanagi will be featured alongside Alice. Here are all the agents that Rovers can summon in Phase 2:
- Alice (S-Rank): Physical, Anomaly fighting style
- Yanagi (S-Rank): Electric, Anomaly fighting style
- Soukaku (A-Rank): Ice, Support fighting style
- Seth (A-Rank): Electric, Defense fighting style
The following list details the W-Engines featured in the second phase of the patch:
- Practiced Perfection (S-Rank, Anomaly)
- Timeweaver (S-rank, Anomaly)
- Bashful Demon (A-Rank, Support)
- Peacekeeper - Specialized (A-Rank, Defense)
