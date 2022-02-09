Top 5 attack combinations for Town Hall 11 in Clash of Clans

Supercell-owned strategy game "Clash of Clans," is an online multiplayer battle game in which players must use various army combinations to attack enemy bases. Each Town Hall requires a unique army combination and attack strategy to attain maximum stars and loot.

Players should employ distinct attacking techniques for multiplayer and clan war attacks, particularly in Town Hall 11, where players frequently participate in clan wars while also reserving enough loot from multiplayer battles to upgrade the base.

This article lists the top 5 unique army compositions that can be used to attack Town Hall 11 bases:

Top Town Hall 11 Attack Strategies for Clash of Clans

5) DragLoon

This is one of the most popular attack strategies, and if employed correctly, it can work at any Town Hall level. To deal with Inferno Towers and Eagle Artillery, players need to use either Rage or Freeze Spells. Players can deploy troops and spells according to the base and defense placement.

Army composition:

1 Inferno Dragon

10 Dragons

6 Balloons

4 Lightning Spells

2 Earthquake Spells

1 Rage Spell

1 Heal Spell

1 Poison Spell

Balloons, Stone Slammer and Rage Spell (Clan castle)

4) Queen Charge LavaLoon

This air attack technique requires a lot of practice, but if a player gets the hang of it, the attack strategy is good enough to get 3 stars in clan wars and multiplayer attacks. A high-level Archer Queen, at least level 40, is required for this attack tactic.

Army composition:

17 Balloons

14 Minions

5 Healers

1 Lava Hound

1 Baby Dragon

3 Wall Breakers

5 Archers

2 Freeze Spells

4 Rage Spells

1 Haste Spell

Balloons, Stone Slammer and Freeze Spells (Clan castle)

3) Mass Miners

Miner is the most unique troop in Clash of Clans as it can go underground until it comes close to a building, thereby avoiding defenses. If the enemy's clan castle troops are easy to lure, Mass Miner is a viable attack strategy for TH11 that can help you earn three stars.

Army composition:

42 Miners

2 Wizards

5 Heal Spells

1 Poison Spell

Miners, Siege Barracks and Poison Spells (Clan castle)

2) Electro DragLoon

The Electro Dragon is without a doubt the most powerful troop in Clash of Clans, as it can cause chain damage to buildings. One of the finest offensive techniques for Town Hall 11 is to combine Electro Dragons with Balloons. It should be utilized on bases where structures are placed close together in order to take advantage of the chain damage.

Army composition:

7 Electro Dragons

10 Balloons

3 Rage Spells

5 Freeze Spells

Balloons, Stone Slammer and Rage Spell (Clan castle)

1) BoWiBa

This is one of the best ground attack techniques for TH11 that can be improved by employing Bat Spells to combat Inferno Towers. Ice Golems serve as tanks in BoWiBa, with Bowlers, Witches, Wizards, and Bats attacking the defenses.

Army composition:

Also Read Article Continues below

5 Ice Golems

12 Bowlers

9 Witches

1 Wizard

1 Archer

4 Freeze Spells

4 Bat Spells

1 Rage Spell

1 Poison Spell

Ice Golem, Yeti, Bat Spells and Log Launcher (Clan castle)

Edited by Mayank Shete