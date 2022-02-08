Top 5 attack combinations for Town Hall 8 in Clash of Clans

SuperCell-owned online multiplayer game Clash of Clans is one of the most popular mobile games, where players attack enemy bases to win resources, trophies, and stars that help them climb the leaderboard.
As a result, the game's main attraction is the various attacking strategies that players can employ to attack bases.
This article will discuss the best attacking techniques for TH8 since many good clans keep a few TH8 in wars. Thus, players who want to be among them must learn the best attacking strategies.
5 best TH8 attack strategies in Clash of Clans
The following are five of the best offensive strategies for Town Hall 9 players to gain an upper-hand:
5) DragLoon
DragLoon is one of the most basic yet the most offensive Clash of Clans attack tactics, similar to the Mass Dragons attack strategy. It can be used in both multiplayer and clan war battles on bases that have weak-level air defenses and sweepers.
Army Composition:
- 8 Dragons
- 8 Balloons
- 4 Lightning Spells
- 1 Rage Spell
- 1 Poison Spell
- Balloons (Clan castle)
4) Mass Hogs
This is another offensive attack strategy that can easily clear any TH8 base. The best thing about Hogs is that it directly attacks the defense structures, allowing other troops and heroes to clear the remaining base.
Players should clear the enemy's clan castle troops using Archers, Wizards and Poison Spell.
Army Composition:
- 28 Hogs
- 13 Wizards
- 8 Archers
- 3 Heal Spell
- 1 Poison Spell
- Hogs (Clan castle)
3) GoHo
One of the best TH8 attack strategies that can be used in both multiplayer and clan war attacks. The only problem is that it uses a lot of Dark Elixir. As a result, players should only use it in war attacks where obtaining stars is critical.
Army Composition:
- 25 Hogs
- 1 Golem
- 8 Wizards
- 5 Wall Breakers
- 3 Archers
- 1 Rage Spell
- 2 Heal Spells
- 1 Poison Spell
- Hogs (Clan castle)
2) GoVaHo
It's a lightning-quick onslaught that overruns bases. The Golems will act as a tank, the Valkyries will demolish the core, and the Hog Rider will mop up the rest of the base. GoVaHo can be used to get three stars easily in multiplayer and clan war attacks.
Army Composition:
- 2 Golems
- 5 Valkyries
- 12 Hogs
- 6 Wizards
- 5 Wall Breakers
- 2 Archers
- 2 Minions
- 1 Rage Spell
- 2 Heal Spells
- 1 Poison Spell
- Valkyries (Clan castle)
1) GoWipe
Clash of Clans attack strategy that can be used against any Town Hall level after making small changes in the army. GoWipe makes use of a combination of Elixir and Dark Elixir, making it one of Clash of Clans' most cost-effective attack techniques.
Army Composition:
- 1 Golem
- 15 Hogs
- 2 Pekkas
- 8 Wizards
- 5 Wall Breakers
- 3 Archers
- 1 Rage Spell
- 2 Heal Spells
- 1 Poison Spell
- Hogs (Clan castle)
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Note: The list is in no particular order and reflects the author's view.