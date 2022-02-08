Top 5 attack combinations for Town Hall 9 in Clash of Clans  

Clash of Clans, a SuperCell-owned online multiplayer game, is one of the most popular mobile games ever produced. Players attack enemy bases for resources, trophies, and stars that help them climb the leaderboard.

As a result, it's critical to develop an army composition that functions well in both multiplayer and clan war attacks.

The army composition is crucial, especially for TH9, as it is the point when players receive X-bows. These are the best attacking techniques for TH9 players to help improve their attacking skills.

5 best TH9 attack strategies in Clash of Clans

The following are five of the best offensive strategies for Town Hall 9 players to gain an upper-hand:

5) GoHo

It is one of the most effective TH9 attack techniques for clan war and multiplayer attacks. The only issue is that it consumes a significant amount of Dark Elixir. As a result, it should only be used in war attacks where gaining stars is crucial.

Army composition:

2 Golems

21 Hogs

10 Wizards

4 Wall Breakers

2 Minions

3 Archers

2 Heal Spells

1 Rage Spell

1 Jump Spell

1 Poison Spell

Hogs and Poison Spell (Clan castle)

4) Mass Dragons

In Clash of Clans, one of the most well-known attack strategies is Mass Dragon. This strategy is effective in multiplayer combat and clan war attacks. Bases with low-level air defenses and air sweepers are the best targets for the attack.

Army composition:

9 Dragons

8 Balloons

6 Lightning Spells

1 Rage Spell

1 Poison Spell

Balloons (Clan castle)

3) Witch Slap

This is another Dark Elixir heavy attack tactic ideal for clan wars. Defenses are distracted by witch skeletons, allowing other troops to clear the base. To gain three stars in clan war attacks, practice this attack method regularly.

Army composition:

2 Golems

11 Witches

5 Wizards

4 Wall Breakers

2 Jump Spells

1 Rage Spell

1 Heal Spell

1 Poison Spell

Golem (Clan castle)

2) GoWipe

After making minor adjustments to the army, this Clash of Clans attack tactic can be employed against any Town Hall level. GoWipe uses a combination of Elixir and Dark Elixir, making it one of the most cost-effective assault strategies in Clash of Clans.

Army composition:

1 Golem

15 Hogs

2 Pekkas

13 Wizards

5 Wall Breakers

3 Archers

1 Rage Spell

1 Jump Spell

2 Heal Spells

1 Poison Spell

Hogs (Clan castle)

1) LavaLoon

One of the oldest and most efficient air attack tactics in-game is Lavaloon. It's made up of lava hounds and balloons. A player with a solid understanding of when to deploy troops should have no trouble winning a Clash of Clans battle with the correct army deployment.

Army composition:

3 Lava Hounds

25 Balloons

5 Archers

4 Rage Spells

1 Poison Spell

Balloons and Poison Spell (Clan castle)

Note: The list is in no particular order and reflects the author's view.

