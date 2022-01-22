How to unlock Bat Spell in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans has added a plethora of new characters to help players improve their attacking strategy, and spells are an important component of that strategy for assisting troops in battle. There are 12 spells in total, separated into two categories: Elixir and Dark Elixir.

The Bat Spell, a Dark Elixir spell, is one of the most popular and powerful out of these 12 spells. It complements any offensive tactic and is best used by units with strong DPS.

Unleash the Bats in Clash of Clans

The in-game description of the Bat Spell is:

"Summon an army of Bats anywhere on the battlefield! Deploy aerial reinforcements wherever you need them most. Bats do not trigger traps."

The Bat Spell is the 5th and final Dark Spell that can be obtained at level 5 Dark Spell Factory and requires a level 10 Town Hall. When you use this spell, it gradually summons a number of Bats onto the battlefield. Bats distract defenses, allowing other troops to attack.

Swarm the skies with ballistic bats! 🦇 The Bat Spell is a new Dark Elixir spell, available at Town Hall level 10 (requires Dark Spell Factory level 5). When the Bat Spell is dropped, it will summon a cloud of angry Bats that will target your enemy's defenses.

Bats favor defensive structures above all other targets, and will avoid all enemy buildings and troops to attack defenses. This is true even if heroes, enemy's Clan Castle troops, or Skeleton Trap skeletons are attacking them.

Bat spells are best against single-target inferno towers, Archer towers, Eagle Artillery, and other single-target defenses, because they can easily distract such defenses and therefore allow other troops to clear the remaining base. Players should use at least 5 Bat spells to attack and distract enemy defense buildings.

Bat Spell Statistics

1. The bat spell has a radius of 3.5 tiles and requires one housing space.

2. Bat spells can be upgraded to level 5 for 150000 Dark Elixir in research.

3. The time it takes to brew a Bat spell is 3 minutes, and it costs 150 Dark Elixir.

4. At the highest possible level, the Bat spell summons 21 bats with a movement speed of 56 that attack defenses.

5. Bats have 30 hitpoints and deal 30 damage per second.

Finally, as it distracts and targets defense buildings, Bat Spell is a must-have spell in a Clash of Clans player's assaulting plans. This spell is ideal for usage in war attacks, with varied attacking techniques at high levels.

