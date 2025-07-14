Time until Yuzuha releases in Zenless Zone Zero

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update is set to introduce Yuzuha to the playable roster as an S-Rank agent. According to the officials, her banner will be featured in the first phase of the update, which releases globally on July 16, 2025. Yuzuha hails from the Spook Shack faction of Waifei Peninsula, and she wields the Physical attribute as a Support specialist.

Her kit is catered to buffing the damage output of other Anomaly characters and will benefit Alice, the other character featured in the update. Players might consider summoning Yuzuha for both existing and upcoming agents. This article presents a countdown to track the agent’s banner release in ZZZ.

When does Yuzuha come out in Zenless Zone Zero?

As specified, Yuzuha is featured in the first phase of the Zenless Zone Zero 2.1. Hence, her banner will arrive with the update on July 16, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). The patch will be preceded by a five-hour-long maintenance, which was recently announced by HoYoverse.

Yuzuha’s banner will roll out simultaneously across all servers. Hence, the timing will vary across different regions. Readers can use the universal countdown below to track the time until Yuzuha releases in ZZZ:

Proxies might also want to check out Yuzuha’s banner release schedule across different time zones, as specified below:

America (July 15, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm

8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm

9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm

10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (July 16, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am

4 am Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am

5 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Asia (July 16, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am

8:30 am China Standard Time (CST): 11 am

11 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 am

11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pm

12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

Zenless Zone Zero Yuzuha banner details

Yuzuha and her W-Engine (Image via HoYoverse)

Fans can use the Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 preload feature to quickly access Yuzuha’s banner once the update goes live. Speaking of which, the first phase of the patch will feature the following characters:

Yuzuha (S-Rank): Physical, Support fighting style

Physical, Support fighting style Miyabi (S-Rank): Frost, Anomaly fighting style

Frost, Anomaly fighting style Billy (A-Rank): Physical, Attack fighting style

Physical, Attack fighting style Piper (A-Rank): Physical, Anomaly fighting style

The corresponding W-Engine banner will have the signature options of the specified agents:

Metanukimorphosis (S-Rank, Support)

(S-Rank, Support) Hailstorm Shrine (S-Rank, Anomaly)

(S-Rank, Anomaly) Starlight Engine Replica (A-Rank, Attack)

(A-Rank, Attack) Roaring Ride (A-Rank, Anomaly)

