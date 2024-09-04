Is Spectre Divide down right now (September 3, 2024)? Server status and more explored

Spectre Divide servers were down on September 3, 2024. Many players could not log in to the game and get past the initial loading screen. This started when players reported frequent disconnection from matches.

This article will cover everything you need to know about the server's status and the possible reasons for its crash.

Update: Mountaintop Studios has fixed the servers issues of Spectre Divide

Spectre Divide server issues fixed by developers

Players can't get past the Spectre Divide loading screen (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

Many players were unable to log in to the free-to-play FPS title. Reports of game servers being down were flooding the internet with many players voicing concern on X and Discord. According to many players, when they try to log into the game, they are greeted with an Online Services Error.

Furthermore, the error states:

"An error occurred when attempting to sign in to Spectre Divide servers. Please try again later."

This was a blow to players who wanted to log in and play the game on its release date. The title has made waves on the internet thanks to support from Shroud and its unique two-body gameplay. However, players don't have to wait to experience this unique mechanic now as developers have issued a fix.

The developers at Mountaintop Studios have fixed the issue with their servers. However, they have stopped issuing refunds for a while due to ongoing issues.

This is the second time today (September 4, 2024) that the servers of the game were taken down. The first downtime was from the developers, where they looked to deploy a fix for matchmaking issues. Players were returned to the main menu after their matches, with the downtime starting at 5 pm PT.

After two hours, the servers were back up and running, only to be hit by the current issue. This time, it took developers three hours to fix the server issues.

