Spectre Divide crashing on PC error seems to be a recurring problem for a lot of players. Ever since the title's launch, there seems to be a problem for PC players when it comes to launching the game. Fans are eagerly awaiting to experience the brand-new duality-based FPS by Mountaintop Studios, and it is understandably quite frustrating when they're unable to do so.

This article will provide players with a detailed brief on the possible causes for this issue and the fixes they can implement to hopefully bypass the problem. To know more, read below.

Possible reasons and fixes for Spectre Divide crashing on PC error

Possible reasons

While there's no concrete data indicating the cause of this issue, there's speculation that, if it problem is on the client's end, it could possibly stem from anything between a problematic launch sequence when starting the game, or corrupted game files as a whole.

However, if the issue is widespread and on the server-side, unfortunately, there will be no fixes until developers issue a hotfix patch to get rid of the problem.

Potential fixes

In the event that the Spectre Divide crashing on PC error stems from a player's side, they can try and implement the following fixes to bypass the issue:

1) Restart your PC

A simple restart, for the most part, can solve the majority of launch-related issues. You can start by simply restarting the launcher client first, i.e., Steam, and then if that does not work, you can try restarting your PC as a whole. This should fix the Spectre Divide crashing on PC error. If not, you can try out our other fixes.

2) Verify your game files

If the problem stems from corrupt game files, it would be ideal for players to either entirely redownload the game, or verify the integrity of your game files. If you are on Steam, the latter is an easier option and can be done by following these simple steps:

Launch Steam and log in with your credentials. Go to your Game Library, and locate the Spectre Divide game file. Here, right-click on it, and proceed to click on the 'Properties' prompt. Go to 'Installed Files' and click on the prompt for 'Verify integrity of game files'.

Verification of files on Steam (Image via Valve)

Upon selecting this option, Steam will begin the verification process. It will sift out all corrupted files, and automatically replace them with freshly installed items. After a successful verification, we believe that you will be able to bypass the Spectre Divide crashing on PC error.

Lastly, if these solutions do not work out for you, and the problem appears to be on the server side, we urge players to remain patient and wait for developers to issue a hotfix. This will patch the problem, and players will be able to have a seamless gaming experience when trying out Spectre Divide.

That's all there is to know about Spectre Divide crashing on PC error. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports section.

