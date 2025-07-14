How to get components in Rimworld

Components in Rimworld are a vital resource used to craft a wide variety of items, including weapons, armor, ship parts, and powered workstations like smithies, drug labs, and hydroponics basins. They're needed at almost every stage of the game, so having a steady supply is quite essential.

Ad

To that end, this guide will walk you through the process of obtaining components in Rimworld.

Components in Rimworld

Components are the backbone of your Rimworld colony (Image via Ludeon Studios)

Crafting

Ad

Trending

The most reliable way to obtain components in-game is by crafting them at a fabrication bench, which costs 12 steel per component. However, your colonist needs at least a level 8 Crafting skill to do this. You can always mine steel from compact steel veins found on your map or collect it from steel chunks that occasionally crash down like asteroids.

It’s a good idea to set up a fabrication bench early in your Rimworld playthrough, as it is the most dependable method to get components.

Ad

Mining

Players can also farm components by mining compacted machinery tiles, which typically yield two components per block. You can increase the yield using difficulty settings or dev mode. If no compacted machinery is visible on the map, try digging into rock formations, as it’s often hidden inside.

Deconstructing ship chunks

Colony leaders can also have their colonists deconstruct ship chunks to collect components. These chunks occasionally crash-land on the map and are a solid source of materials, as each one typically yields around 20 Steel and five to six components when broken down.

Ad

Buying components from traders

Players can buy components from traders, but it’s best to avoid doing so unless absolutely necessary. Since these items are fairly easy to mine, craft, or scavenge in most regions, it’s usually smarter to save your silver for rarer or more urgent items when trading.

In Rimworld, components are vital crafting materials used in over 200 items, including essential machinery your colony needs to stay functional and survive. Components are also required for repairing broken items; it’s smart to keep a steady supply and avoid using up your entire stock.

Ad

Also read: Best tips and tricks to play RimWorld Odyssey

Here are more gaming articles from Sportskeeda below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishant Jadhav Ishant Jadhav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in animation and VFX — a course that integrates various forms of media — and has worked with game developers, journalists, as well as filmmakers. He's also a game designer who has lent his talents to multiple indie projects.



Ishant's love of gaming was inspired by the Witcher series, and though he prefers single-player experiences, he doesn't restrict himself to them and often plays It Takes Two and Chained Together with his friends.



When Ishant isn't analyzing or playing video games, he can be found indulging in the works of authors like Dan Brown, George R.R. Martin, and more. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.