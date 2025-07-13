Daiwa Scarlet in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is an ambitious two‑star, front‑running specialist with an “A” aptitude. As her trainer, your goal is to guide her from her debut to the URA Finale. Throughout her journey, you’ll face story events with dialogue choices that directly affect her stats, energy, mood, and even her race objectives.

Making the right decisions is key to helping her claim the top spot. To help you with that, this guide walks you through all Daiwa Scarlet event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Daiwa Scarlet event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Daiwa Scarlet in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a two‑star front‑running specialist (Image via Cygames)

Here are all the key events, their available choices, and the outcomes you can expect from each one.

When Vodka reveals she’s entering the Japanese Derby, Daiwa is torn. In this event, you’ll have two choices to decide her path:

Top option

The Japanese Oaks: Daiwa stays focused on chasing the Triple Crown. The Oaks is a Medium-distance (2400m) Turf race.

Bottom option

The Japanese Derby: Daiwa follows her rival Vodka, choosing to compete in the same race. The Derby is a Medium-distance (2400m) Turf race.

Choosing the Japanese Derby option gives Daiwa a +1 Mood boost.

Recommended restaurant

Special Week and Daiwa go out to eat together at a restaurant.

Top option: +5 Speed and +5 Power

Bottom option: +5 Guts and +1 Mood

Advice from an older student

Daiwa turns to Air Groove for some guidance.

Top option: +10 Speed

Bottom option: +10 Power

Enjoying number one

While visiting a theme park with Daiwa, you notice her favorite ride has an extremely long queue.

Top option: +10 Stamina and +15 Skill Points.

Bottom option: Unyielding Spirit (slightly boosts passing performance during Mile races) skill hint +1.

Can’t lose sight of number one!

Top option: +30 Energy and +10 Skill Points, or +10 Energy and +5 Skill Points.

Bottom option: Slow Metabolism negative status effect and +30 Energy, +10 Skill Points, -5 Speed, +5 Power.

In this event, selecting the top option will give you the best outcome.

As a model student…

Top option: +10 Wisdom

Bottom option: +30 Skill Points

Just a little more

Top option: +30 Skill Points

Bottom option: +10 Power

Under the evening star

Top option: +30 Skill Points

Middle option: +5 Speed and +5 Stamina

Bottom option: +10 Power

Rained on

Top option: +10 Guts

Bottom option: +10 Wisdom

How to spend a day off

Top option: +10 Energy

Bottom option: +1 Mood and +5 Wisdom

That concludes our guide on all Daiwa Scarlet event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

