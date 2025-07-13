Daiwa Scarlet in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is an ambitious two‑star, front‑running specialist with an “A” aptitude. As her trainer, your goal is to guide her from her debut to the URA Finale. Throughout her journey, you’ll face story events with dialogue choices that directly affect her stats, energy, mood, and even her race objectives.
Making the right decisions is key to helping her claim the top spot. To help you with that, this guide walks you through all Daiwa Scarlet event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.
Daiwa Scarlet event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
Here are all the key events, their available choices, and the outcomes you can expect from each one.
When Vodka reveals she’s entering the Japanese Derby, Daiwa is torn. In this event, you’ll have two choices to decide her path:
Top option
The Japanese Oaks: Daiwa stays focused on chasing the Triple Crown. The Oaks is a Medium-distance (2400m) Turf race.
Bottom option
The Japanese Derby: Daiwa follows her rival Vodka, choosing to compete in the same race. The Derby is a Medium-distance (2400m) Turf race.
Choosing the Japanese Derby option gives Daiwa a +1 Mood boost.
Recommended restaurant
Special Week and Daiwa go out to eat together at a restaurant.
Top option: +5 Speed and +5 Power
Bottom option: +5 Guts and +1 Mood
Advice from an older student
Daiwa turns to Air Groove for some guidance.
Top option: +10 Speed
Bottom option: +10 Power
Enjoying number one
While visiting a theme park with Daiwa, you notice her favorite ride has an extremely long queue.
Top option: +10 Stamina and +15 Skill Points.
Bottom option: Unyielding Spirit (slightly boosts passing performance during Mile races) skill hint +1.
Can’t lose sight of number one!
Top option: +30 Energy and +10 Skill Points, or +10 Energy and +5 Skill Points.
Bottom option: Slow Metabolism negative status effect and +30 Energy, +10 Skill Points, -5 Speed, +5 Power.
In this event, selecting the top option will give you the best outcome.
As a model student…
Top option: +10 Wisdom
Bottom option: +30 Skill Points
Just a little more
Top option: +30 Skill Points
Bottom option: +10 Power
Under the evening star
Top option: +30 Skill Points
Middle option: +5 Speed and +5 Stamina
Bottom option: +10 Power
Rained on
Top option: +10 Guts
Bottom option: +10 Wisdom
How to spend a day off
Top option: +10 Energy
Bottom option: +1 Mood and +5 Wisdom
That concludes our guide on all Daiwa Scarlet event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.
