Wolverine and Phoenix team-up ability might be overpowered in Marvel Rivals Season 3, here's why

Marvel Rivals Season 3 is live now, and there are a lot of things to talk about. Whether it’s new content like skins, maps, and special events, or the balance changes in heroes, this update is packed with fresh experiences.

The highly anticipated Duelist hero Phoenix has officially joined the roster, and her team-up ability with Wolverine has already become a hot topic of discussion in the community.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about this combo and why some players find it overpowered in Marvel Rivals Season 3.

Why Wolverine and Phoenix’s team-up ability in Marvel Rivals Season 3 feels too strong

The new Wolverine and Phoenix ability in question is the Phoenix Warrior. When you use it, Phoenix uses her fiery powers on Wolverine to make him stronger. He becomes engulfed in flames that deal damage to nearby enemies every second.

At the same time, his Feral Leap ability transforms, and all of his attacks start giving him Lifesteal. This means that every bit of damage that Wolverine dishes out to his opponents almost instantly heals him.

The reason why this ability is considered overpowered is that Wolverine is already a very fast melee attack Duelist by default. The healing he receives through this ability is high, making it almost impossible for anyone to kill him for quite a long time.

Players have been sharing clips on social media where Wolverine jumps into entire teams, deals huge damage, and comes out alive with full HP.

Many competitive players feel this ability breaks the balance of the game. Streamer @Jay3OW shared a video on X requesting a ban on the hero in matches if others want to win.

It’s common for newly added heroes and abilities to feel unbalanced at first, and it's been less than a week since Season 3 started. The developers might bring some new balance changes in the future to address this issue. Until then, the Phoenix Warrior is likely to remain one of the most overpowered abilities.

