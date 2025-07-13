MLBB EWC Women’s International 2025: Teams, dates, format, and how to watch

  • home icon
By Gametube
Modified Jul 13, 2025 06:13 GMT
MWI 2025 begins on July 15 (Image via YouTube/MLBB Esports)
The MLBB Women’s Invitational (MWI) 2025 is set to be held from July 15 to 19 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This event is a part of the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025, which features a total of 25 tournaments. A total of 16 women’s teams have qualified for this event. The MWI 2025 features a total prize pool of $500,000, of which $150,000 will be awarded to the champions.

The MSC 2025, featuring male players, is currently underway in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It is also a part of the EWC 2025. Both MLBB events, MSC and MWI 2025, feature top tier teams from across the world.

Participating teams in MLBB MWI 2025

Here's a look at the participating teams in MLBB MWI 2025:

  1. Team Vitality (Indonesia)
  2. ONIC Pertiwi (Indonesia)
  3. Natus Vincere PH (Philippines)
  4. Team Liquid (Philippines)
  5. Natus Vincere MY (Malaysia)
  6. CFU Serendipity (Cambodia)
  7. Falcons Vega MENA (Egypt)
  8. DreamMax Girls (Brazil)
  9. Rising Rage (Russia)
  10. WAOW GG Esports (Mongolia
  11. Virtus Pro FE (Vietnam)
  12. FUT Esports (Turkey)
  13. Gaimin Gladiators (North America)
  14. Twisted Minds Orchid (MENA)
  15. Tridal Legends Gaming (China)
  16. Terror Queens (Myanmar)

Team Vitality from Indonesia has been performing well in the past one year. The team was the runner-up of the MLBB MWI 2024, and will be one of the top contenders for the title in this upcoming edition.

Natus Vincere from the Philippines acquired the Omega Empress' roster in May this year. The squad was the winner of the MWI 2024, and will also be one of the top teams to watch out for in the MWI 2025. ONIC Pertiwi and Team Liquid have also performed well in their regional events, and will now aim to lift the trophy.

Prize pool distribution of MLBB MWI 2025

This is the detailed breakdown of MLBB MWI 2025's prize pool distribution:

  • First place - $150,000
  • Second place - $90,000
  • Third place - $50,000
  • Fourth place - $30,000
  • Fifth place - $20,000
  • Sixth place - $20,000
  • Seventh place - $20,000
  • Eighth place - $20,000
  • Ninth place - $15,000
  • 10th place - $15,000
  • 11th place - $15,000
  • 12th place - $15,000
  • 13th place - $10,000
  • 14th place - $10,000
  • 15th place - $10,000
  • 16th place - $10,000

Format of MLBB MWI 2025

The Group Stage will take place from July 15 to 17, 2025. 16 teams have been seeded into four groups for this stage. All matches are scheduled to be held in Bo3. The top two teams from each group, i.e, total eight teams, will qualify for the Playoffs. Meanwhile, the remaining eight teams will be eliminated from the MLBB MWI 2025.

The Playoffs will run from July 17 to 19, 2025. This phase will take place in the Single Elimination Bracket. The Quarterfinals will be played in Bo3, while the Semifinals and third-placed matches will be held in Bo5. The Grand Finals will be organised in Bo7.

How to watch MLBB MWI 2025

The MLBB MWI 2025 will be broadcast live on the YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, and Facebook channels of MLBB Esports from 16:30 IST or 12:00 (GMT+3) in several languages.

Gametube

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
