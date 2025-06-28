  • home icon
  MLBB Mid Season Cup (MSC) 2025: All 23 qualified teams, dates, prize pool, and everything we know so far

MLBB Mid Season Cup (MSC) 2025: All 23 qualified teams, dates, prize pool, and everything we know so far

By Gametube
Published Jun 28, 2025 08:50 GMT
MSC 2025 begins on July 10 (Image via Instagram/MLBB Esports)
MSC 2025 begins on July 10 (Image via Instagram/MLBB Esports)

The MLBB Mid Season Cup (MSC) 2025 is set to be played from July 10 to August 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of the prestigious Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025. A total of 23 teams will fight in the competition for their share of the $3 million prize pool.

The Wildcard Stage will take place from July 10 to 13, where eight teams will compete for one spot in the Group Stage. These teams have been divided into two groups for the stage.

The Group Stage will run from July 23 to 27. This phase will feature 16 teams, including one team from the Wildcard stage. All matches will be played in a Bo3 (best-of-three) format. The top eight teams from the stage will compete in the Knockout, while the bottom eight will face elimination from the MSC 2025.

The Knockout Stage will be held from July 30 to August 2 as a single-elimination bracket. The Grand Finals will be played in a Bo7 (best-of-seven) format, while the other matches will be Bo5s (best-of-five). The winner will receive a $1 million cash prize.

Participating teams in MSC 2025

Wildcard Stage

  1. Team Falcons
  2. Influence Rage
  3. Virtus Pro
  4. Legion Esports
  5. Nightmare Esports
  6. Zeta Division
  7. The Mongolz
  8. Rare Atom

Qualified teams for Group Stage

  1. ONIC
  2. RRQ Hoshi
  3. Team Liquid PH
  4. ONIC Philippines
  5. Selangor OG
  6. HomeBois
  7. Team Flash
  8. CFU Gaming
  9. Ultra Legends
  10. Corinthians
  11. Team Spirit
  12. Aurora Türkiye
  13. S8UL Esports
  14. Mythical Seal
  15. DianFengYaoGuai

Prize pool distribution

  1. First Place - $1,000,000
  2. Second Place - $500,000
  3. Third Place - $250,000
  4. Fourth Place - $150,000
  5. Fifth Place - $100,000
  6. Sixth Place - $100,000
  7. Seventh Place - $100,000
  8. Eighth Place - $100,000
  9. Ninth Place - $66,000
  10. 10th Place - $66,000
  11. 11th Place - $66,000
  12. 12th Place - $66,000
  13. 13th Place - $50,000
  14. 14th Place - $50,000
  15. 15th Place - $50,000
  16. 16th Place - $50,000
  17. 17th Place - $41,000
  18. 18th Place - $35,000
  19. 19th Place - $35,000
  20. 20th Place - $32,500
  21. 21st Place - $32,500
  22. 22nd Place - $30,000
  23. 23rd Place - $30,000

How to watch

The MSC 2025 will be broadcast live on the YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, and TikTok channels of Mobile Legends Bang Bang Esports in several regional languages.

Selangor Red Giants from Malaysia were the winners of the MSC 2024. The club partnered with the popular organization OG earlier this year and will aim to defend its prestigious title.

Many top-tier clubs, like ONIC, Team Liquid, and RRQ Hoshi, have qualified directly for the Group Stage of the event. S8UL, an Indian organisation, recently acquired BloodThirstyKings from North America and entered the MLBB Esports scene.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
