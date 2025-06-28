MLBB Mid Season Cup (MSC) 2025: All 23 qualified teams, dates, prize pool, and everything we know so far

The MLBB Mid Season Cup (MSC) 2025 is set to be played from July 10 to August 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of the prestigious Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025. A total of 23 teams will fight in the competition for their share of the $3 million prize pool.
The Wildcard Stage will take place from July 10 to 13, where eight teams will compete for one spot in the Group Stage. These teams have been divided into two groups for the stage.
The Group Stage will run from July 23 to 27. This phase will feature 16 teams, including one team from the Wildcard stage. All matches will be played in a Bo3 (best-of-three) format. The top eight teams from the stage will compete in the Knockout, while the bottom eight will face elimination from the MSC 2025.
The Knockout Stage will be held from July 30 to August 2 as a single-elimination bracket. The Grand Finals will be played in a Bo7 (best-of-seven) format, while the other matches will be Bo5s (best-of-five). The winner will receive a $1 million cash prize.
Participating teams in MSC 2025
Wildcard Stage
- Team Falcons
- Influence Rage
- Virtus Pro
- Legion Esports
- Nightmare Esports
- Zeta Division
- The Mongolz
- Rare Atom
Qualified teams for Group Stage
- ONIC
- RRQ Hoshi
- Team Liquid PH
- ONIC Philippines
- Selangor OG
- HomeBois
- Team Flash
- CFU Gaming
- Ultra Legends
- Corinthians
- Team Spirit
- Aurora Türkiye
- S8UL Esports
- Mythical Seal
- DianFengYaoGuai
Prize pool distribution
- First Place - $1,000,000
- Second Place - $500,000
- Third Place - $250,000
- Fourth Place - $150,000
- Fifth Place - $100,000
- Sixth Place - $100,000
- Seventh Place - $100,000
- Eighth Place - $100,000
- Ninth Place - $66,000
- 10th Place - $66,000
- 11th Place - $66,000
- 12th Place - $66,000
- 13th Place - $50,000
- 14th Place - $50,000
- 15th Place - $50,000
- 16th Place - $50,000
- 17th Place - $41,000
- 18th Place - $35,000
- 19th Place - $35,000
- 20th Place - $32,500
- 21st Place - $32,500
- 22nd Place - $30,000
- 23rd Place - $30,000
How to watch
The MSC 2025 will be broadcast live on the YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, and TikTok channels of Mobile Legends Bang Bang Esports in several regional languages.
Selangor Red Giants from Malaysia were the winners of the MSC 2024. The club partnered with the popular organization OG earlier this year and will aim to defend its prestigious title.
Many top-tier clubs, like ONIC, Team Liquid, and RRQ Hoshi, have qualified directly for the Group Stage of the event. S8UL, an Indian organisation, recently acquired BloodThirstyKings from North America and entered the MLBB Esports scene.
