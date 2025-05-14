North America’s BloodThirstyKings qualify for MLBB MSC 2025 Riyadh

BloodThirstyKings secured a spot in the Mid Season Cup (MSC) 2025 Riyadh, which will be played from July 10 to August 2, 2025. Earlier, the club won the North America Challenger Tournament (NACT) Spring 2025. The club displayed stellar performances throughout the event, in line with their domination of regional events in the past few years.

The Playoffs of the NACT 2025 Spring occurred from May 10 to May 12, 2025. A total of eight teams contested for one spot in the MSC Riyadh. The Playoffs took place in a single-elimination bracket.

BloodThirstyKings’ performances in NACT 2025 Spring Playoffs

BloodThirstyKings played against The Valley in their first encounter of the Playoffs. The team performed well and won the battle by a scoreline of 2-0. ZIA from the squad impressed in the match.

The club then faced Vendetta in the Semifinals, which was held in the Best of 5 (Bo5) format. BloodThirstKings maintained their consistency and clinched the match by a scoreline of 3-0. The team had a magnificent run and didn’t lose a single round in this match. With this win, the side earned a spot in the Grand Finals.

On the other side, Area 77 performed brilliantly in their first two matches and made it to the Grand Finals. The team hammered Millinario in their first game and then outplayed Villain Era in their second encounter.

The Grand Finals was played in Bo7 between BloodThirstyKings and Area 77. Area77 won the first two rounds of the match in emphatic fashion. The club had a fantastic start to the finale. However, the team didn’t maintain momentum and lost the next four rounds in a row.

BloodThirstyKings emerged victorious in the Finale by a scoreline of 4-2. With this win, the popular squad grabbed a place in the MSC 2025. The team will aim to earn a podium finish during the upcoming event. The team had also participated in the M6 World Championship last year.

Area 77 finished second in the NACT. Vendetta and Villain Era had an average run. Overskilled, Millinario, The Valley, and Vendetta faltered in the Playoffs.

The Mid Season Cup 2025 will feature a total of 23 MLBB teams from around the world. The total prize money on offer during this grand event is $3 million. Many regional qualifiers for the event are currently underway. The Cup will be played in Riyadh. So far, only Bloodthirsty and CFU Gaming have qualified for the tournament.

