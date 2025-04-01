MLBB MSC 2025 Riyadh slot distribution announced 

By Gametube
Modified Apr 01, 2025 03:05 GMT
MLBB MSC 2025 features 23 clubs (Image via YouTube/MLBB Esports)
MLBB MSC 2025 to feature 23 clubs (Image via YouTube/MLBB Esports)

Moonton has announced the slot distribution for the MLBB Mid Season Cup (MSC) 2025. A total of 23 teams will battle it out for the title. The publisher is yet to announce the dates of the event, but it is scheduled to be played in July and August in Riyadh, KSA. This prestigious tournament is part of the Esports World Cup 2025, which features several games.

The previous edition of the MSC also featured 23 teams. Selangor Red Giants from Malaysia won that edition. While the last event had a total prize pool of $3 million, the organisers are yet to unveil the total prize pool for the 2025 edition.

Slot distribution for MLBB MSC 2025

Eight teams will first compete in the Wildcard Stage. The team finishing on top will qualify for the main stage. On the other hand, a total of 15 teams from regional tournaments will directly qualify for the main stage. Here is how the slot distribution will look like:

Main Stage

  • MPL Philippines Season 15 - 2 teams
  • MPL Malaysia Season 15 - 2 teams
  • MPL Singapore Season 9 - 1 team
  • MPL Cambodia Season 8 - 1 team
  • MPL MENA Season 7 - 1 team
  • MPL LATAM Season 3 - 1 team
  • MCC Season 5 - 1 team
  • MTC Season 5 - 1 team
  • NACT Spring - 1 team
  • MSL Myanmar Season 1 - 1 team
  • China Qualifier - 1 team
Wildcard

  • MPL MENA Season 7 - 1 team
  • MPL LATAM Season 3 - 1 team
  • MCC Season 5 - 1 team
  • VMC Spring - 1 team
  • M Challenge Cup Season 5 - 1 team
  • Japan Qualifier - 1 team
  • Mongolian Qualifier - 1 team
  • China Qualifier - 1 team

The MPL Indonesia Season 15 kicked off on March 7, 2025, and will conclude on June 15. The top two teams from the tournament will qualify for the MSC 2025 main stage. The MPL Philippines Season 15 has also begun, and will culminate on June 1. This event also features two spots for the MSC 2025.

The MPL Malaysia Season 15 will be played from April 19, 2025, to May 25, 2025, with the top two teams advancing to the MSC main stage. One team from the MPL Singapore and Cambodia will qualify as well.

The winners of each of the MPL MENA S7, MPL LATAM S3, MCC S5, and China Qualifier will qualify for the main stage of the MSC, while the runners of these events will move to the Wildcard Stage.

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
