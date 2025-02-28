MPL Indonesia Season 15 Regular Season: Teams, dates, and format 

The MPL Indonesia Season 15 is all set to kick off on March 7, 2025, and will feature nine Indonesian MLBB teams. The event will be played offline in Jakarta, and the top performing clubs will get a spot in the Mid Season Cup (MSC) 2025, which will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Regular Season of Season 15 will run from March 7 to May 25, 2025. All nine teams will fight against one another in Double Round Robin format. All matches of this phase will be organized in Best of three (Bo3). The first to sixth ranked teams from the leaderboard will qualify for the next stage, i.e., Playoffs.

Participating clubs in MPL Indonesia Season 15

Team Liquid ID Alter Ego Bigetron Esports Dewa United Esports EVOS Geek Fam ID Natus Vincere ONIC RRQ Hoshi

Team Liquid were the champions of the Season 14 and have signed Kyou ahead of the upcoming event. The organization was the runner-up of the M6 World Championship, held in 2024. The squad recently grabbed third position in the Snapdragon Pro Series S6 APAC. They have also been invited to the Mobile Masters 2025, which will be held in Indonesia.

Fan favourites RRQ Hoshi were second in the previous edition of the MPL Indonesia and claimed fifth rank in the M6 World Championship. The squad also had a mediocre run in the recently concluded Snapdragon Pro Series S6 APAC but managed to qualify for the Mobile Masters.

ONIC recently finished second in the SPS Season 6 APAC. The team was phenomenal in that competition. The team also won MPL Indonesia Season 13. They will be one of the top lineups to watch out for in the Season 15.

Bigetron Esports recently added Anavel and Light to their MLBB squad. They also signed E2MAX as a head coach for the squad. The popular club ranked third in MPL Season 14 but has yet to win a season; this roster will strive to clinch this one.

Evos Esports had a below-average run in 2024 and have been struggling in the MLBB scene for a long time. The organization had conquered the MPL Seasons 4 and 7. Their main objective will now be secure another title in the scene.

Natus Vincere, a popular CIS organization, signed an Indonesian MLBB team in early February this year. The club entered this franchise league by acquiring Rebellion Esports’ spot.

