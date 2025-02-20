SPS MLBB Mobile Masters 2025: Dates, format, prize pool, and Qualified teams so far

The ESL Snapdragon Pro Series MLBB Mobile Masters 2025 is scheduled for April 7 to 13 in Jakarta, Indonesia. 12 clubs from across the world will collide in this high-octane contest. The competition has a humongous prize pool of $200,000. Team Liquid from Indonesia has been directly invited to the event as the host nation team.

The Group Stage of the Masters 2025 will take place from April 7 to 9, where the 12 teams, divided into two groups, will fight for a spot in the next stage. The top three teams from this initial stage will compete in the Playoffs, which will be played from April 11 to 13.

SPS MLBB Mobile Masters 2025 Qualified teams so far

Nine out of 16 participating teams have been confirmed for the Mobile Masters. Two teams from the Snapdragon Pro Series S6 LATAM and one team from the China Qualifier will qualify for the event.

Team Liquid (Indonesia) Bigetron Esports (Indonesia) ONIC (Indonesia) RRQ Hoshi (Indonesia) ONIC Philippines (Philippines) Team Falcons PH (Philippines) Incendio Supremacy (Turkey) Papara Supermassive (Turkey) Team Falcons (EMENA)

Prize pool distribution

The winner of the MLBB Mobile Masters 2025 will secure $80,000 in prize money. The runner-ups will get $40,000, while the third and fourth teams will earn $20,000. Here is the ranked-wise prize distribution:

First Place - $80,000

Second Place - $40,000

Third Place - $20,000

Fourth Place - $20,000

Fifth Place - $11,000

Sixth Place - $11,000

Seventh Place - $6,000

Eighth Place - $6,000

Ninth Place - $2,000

10th Place - $2,000

11th Place - $1,000

12th Place - $1,000

ONIC Philippines recently won the Snapdragon Pro Series S6 APAC. The club had a dominant run in the Challenge Finals Playoffs. The team conquered the M6 World Championship last year and will now aim to win another big title.

ONIC from Indonesia was the runner-up of the SPS MLBB S6 APAC, with Team Liquid ranking third. Team Falcons PH was fourth, while Bigetron and RRQ Hoshi were fifth and sixth in the event.

Incendio Supremacy from Turkey emerged victorious in the SPS S6 EMEA after showcasing their impressive performance. Papara Supermassive and Team Falcons earned second and third positions, respectively.

These teams will now prepare themselves for the Mobile Masters 2025. ONIC Philippines will be one of the top teams to watch out for in the event as the Filipino club has won many major tournaments in the past few years.

