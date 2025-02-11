Snapdragon MLBB Pro Series S6 EMEA: Winners, highlights, and qualified teams for Mobile Masters 2025

The Snapdragon MLBB Pro Series S6 EMEA has concluded with the top three teams qualifying for the Mobile Masters 2025. Four teams participated in the contest, which was held online. Incendio Supremacy from Turkey emerged victorious in the tournament after exhibiting their dominance in the playoffs. The club was awarded $20,000 in prize money.

Papara SuperMassive finished as the second-best team in the MLBB event, while popular club Team Falcons ranked third. These three teams earned a spot in the Masters that will be played in April 2025, in Jakarta, Indonesia. Birthright finished fourth and failed to qualify for the Masters.

Overview of SPS MLBB S6 EMEA Finals

The EMEA Finals was held in a double-elimination bracket. The top four teams from the Challenge Season battled it out in the two-day finals. The Grand Finals took place in a Bo7 (Best of seven), while the remaining matches were played in a Bo5.

Incendio Supremacy began their campaign with a bang and hammered Birthright by a scoreline of 3-0 in the Upper Bracket Semifinals. The Turkish squad and Papara SuperMassive competed in the UB Finals. In the exciting match, Incendio came out victorious with a 3-2 scoreline. With the win, the club ensured their spot in the Grand Finals.

Papara SuperMassive had a great start to the event as they defeated Team Falcons in their first match. However, they lost to Incendio in the second battle. The team once again faced Team Falcons in the Lower Bracket Final and managed to defeat them by a scoreline of 3-1.

Incendio Supremacy and Papara yet again met in the Grand Finals. The former maintained their winning streak and outplayed the opponent. Incendio Supremacy won the first round of the match but lost the second round. The club put on their best performance in the last round and won the battle by a 4-1 scoreline.

Birthright from Europe faltered in the Playoffs. The team had a thumping run in the Challenge Season but couldn’t maintain their rhythm in the ultimate stage. They lost both matches of the stage and failed to qualify for the MLBB Mobile Masters 2025.

Incendio, Papara, and Team Falcons will now prepare for the upcoming Masters, which will feature top teams from across the world. It is scheduled for April 7 to 13, 2025. Four out of the total 12 teams have already been selected for the grand contest. The SPS S6 APAC Finals is currently underway.

