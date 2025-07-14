MLBB MSC 2025 Wildcard: Results, highlights, and qualified teams for Group Stage

The Wildcard Stage of the MLBB MSC 2025 ended on July 13, 2025, with Virtus Pro from Russia emerging as the star performer of the stage. The team secured their spot in the Group Stage after defeating China’s Rare Atom in the Grand Finals by a 3-1 scoreline. The remaining seven teams of the Wildcard were eliminated from the event.

The Group Stage of the MSC 2025 features 16 teams. This includes 15 teams from regional events and one team from the Wildcard Stage. This stage will be held from July 23 to 27, 2025. The top eight will move to the Knockout Stage, while the rest will be eliminated.

MSC 2025 Wildcard Stage overview

The Wildcard Stage featured eight teams and took place from July 10 to 13. These teams were divided into two groups. The top two teams from each group competed in the Wildcard Playoffs, which was held in a single-elimination bracket. The winners qualified for the Group Stage.

Rare Atom from China showcased impressive performances in their initial matches and made it to the Wildcard Playoffs. The club then hammered Influence Rage in their first encounter of the Playoffs and faced Virtus Pro in the Wildcard final.

Virtus Pro was phenomenal from the start and delivered brilliant performances throughout the stage. The Russian lineup outplayed The MongolZ in their first match of the Wildcard Playoffs. The side maintained their rhythm and defeated Rare Atom in the final.

Virtus Pro won the first round of the Wildcard Final but lost the second round. The team then managed to win the next two rounds and clinched the match. They will now face top-tier teams in the Group Stage.

Participating teams in MSC Group Stage

Here are the 16 teams that will fight in the Group Stage:

ONIC RRQ Hoshi Team Liquid PH ONIC Philippines Selangor OG HomeBois Team Flash CFU Gaming Ultra Legends Corinthians Team Spirit Aurora Türkiye S8UL Esports Mythical Seal DianFengYaoGuai Virtus Pro

The MSC 2025 boasts a total prize pool of $3 million, with the winning club set to take home the first prize of $1 million. Teams finishing second and third will receive $500,000 and $250,000, respectively. The bottom seven teams of the Wildcard, who were eliminated from the event, also received a share of the total prize pool.

