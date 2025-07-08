MLBB MSC 2025 Wildcard Stage: Teams, format, dates, and how to watch

The Wildcard Stage of the MLBB MSC 2025 is scheduled to be played from July 10 to July 13, 2025. A total of eight teams will participate in this phase for one spot in the Group Stage. The MSC is part of the Esports World Cup 2025 and will take place in three different phases: Wildcard, Group Stage, and Knockout Stage. The grand event is planned to be held offline in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The prize pool for the event is $3 million.

The top performer from the Wildcard will qualify for the Group Stage, while the remaining seven teams will be eliminated from MSC 2025. The Group Stage will feature 16 teams, including 15 qualified teams from regional events and one from the Wildcard. The top eight teams from the Group Stage will compete in the Knockouts.

Participating teams in MLBB MSC 2025 Wildcard

Here are the eight teams that will compete in the Wildcard:

Team Falcons (Saudi Arabia) Influence Rage (Argentina) Virtus Pro (CIS) Legion Esports (Vietnam) Niightmare Esports (Laos) Zeta Division (Japan) The MongolZ (Mongolia) Rare Atom (China)

Wildcard format

Eight teams have been divided into two groups for the initial stage of the Wildcard. The initial stage will take place in a double-elimination bracket. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Wildcard Playoffs, while the remaining teams will be eliminated from the MLBB event.

The Wildcard Playoffs will be held in a single-elimination bracket. Four teams will compete there for one spot in the Group Stage, while the other three teams will be eliminated from the tournament.

How to watch

The Wildcard Stage will be livestreamed on the MLBB Esports YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, and TikTok channels from 12:00 (GMT + 3). The MLBB tournament will be broadcast in several regional languages besides English.

Team Falcons were second in the MPL MENA Season 7. Influence Rage and Virtus Pro ranked second in the MPL LATAM S3 and the MCC S5, respectively. They will be looking to put up their best performances in the Wildcard and earn a spot in the next stage.

Legion Esports won the VMC Spring and ensured their spot in the Wildcard. Niightmare from Laos emerged victorious in the M Challenge Cup S5. Zeta Division, a popular club, recently clinched the Japanese Qualifier. The MongolZ won the Mongolia Qualifier, while Rare Atom were the runners-up of the China Qualifier.

A total of 15 top-tier teams have already secured a place in the Group Stage of the MLBB MSC 2025. Popular clubs like ONIC PH, RRQ, Team Liquid, and SRG OG will be seen playing on the stage. The Group Stage will run from July 23 to July 27, 2025, while the Knockouts will take place from July 30 to August 2, 2025.

