MPL Philippines Season 15: Winners, prize pool distribution, qualified teams for MSC 2025, and highlights

Team Liquid emerged victorious in the MPL Philippines Season 15 after their astonishing performances throughout the event. The team defeated ONIC in the Grand Finals, which was held on June 1, 2025. Both the first and second-ranked teams of the tournament have qualified for the MSC 2025 Riyadh, a major MLBB event.

A total of eight teams participated in the Regular Season of this MPL tournament. The best six teams reached the Playoffs, while the bottom two were eliminated from the contest. The six teams battled in the Playoffs for the trophy and a share of the total prize pool of $150,000.

Prize pool distribution of MPL Philippines S15

Team Liquid PH - $46,000 ONIC Philippines - $30,660 Team Falcons PH - $18,560 Aurora Gaming - $15,360 Twisted Minds PH - $7,460 TNC Pro Team - $9,260 AP.Bren - $4,360 Omega Esports - $4,360

Special Awards

Regular Season MVP - $1,000 - Oheb (Team Liquid)

Finals MVP - $1,000 - Sanji (Team Liquid)

Most Improved Player - $500 - Lancecy (TNC Pro Team)

Coaching Staff of the Season - $500 - Team Liquid

All Star Team 1 - $500 - Sanford, KarlTzy, Super Frince, Renejay, Oheb Oheb

In the Playoffs, Team Liquid faced Team Falcons, who eliminated TNC Pro in their Play-Ins encounter. Team Liquid won their opening match 3-2. They then faced ONIC Philippines in the UB Final but lost the battle 0-3 and fell to the Lower Bracket.

Team Liquid once again faced Team Falcons in their LB Finals and managed to win the game by a score of 4-2. With this win, the team achieved their spot in the Grand Finals of the MPL Philippines S15.

Team Liquid met ONIC in the Grand Finals. It was an epic battle between them as they fought till the very end for the trophy. The match went on till the seventh and final round, and Team Liquid came out victorious 4-3.

Sanji from Team Liquid was the top Individual performer in the finals and received the Finals MVP award. His teammate Oheb was the MVP of the Regular Season. Sanford and KarlTzy from the team also had a brilliant run in the MPL Philippines Season 15.

Both Team Liquid and ONIC will represent the Philippines in the Mid Season Cup (MSC) 2025, which will be played from July 10 to August 2 in Riyadh, KSA. Many top-tier teams from around the world will fight in this upcoming prestigious MLBB tournament.

