"There was ton of homeless people": Valkyrae worries about Sykkuno getting attacked in public after bizarre incident

During a recent live stream, Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter talked about a recent incident when she thought Thomas “Sykkuno” was going to be attacked by a woman.

Along with their friends, the two streamers had arrived at a shoot around an hour earlier than expected. As a result, the group waited around in a car when Valkyrae saw a woman acting suspiciously near them.

The woman in question started pacing around before she decided to crush a “glass candle.” Once she had destroyed the glass, the woman walked up to Valkyrae’s friends. Valkyrae was worried and thought that the woman could “snap and stab them at any moment.”

Valkyrae explains recent incident when she thought a woman was about to stab Sykkuno

The group had gone for a shoot but reached about an hour earlier than they were expected. As a result, Valkyrae, along with her friends, had to wait in their car. While Valkyrae herself was sitting inside, Sykkuno and a couple of others decided to wait outside her car. It was then that she noticed the woman acting suspiciously:

“We literally got there an hour early. She was kinda pacing around the place. I was just watching her because she started doing some really interesting things. Sykkuno was standing outside my car, a couple of other people from the shoot were there as well, talking to Sykkuno outside the car. This lady, she starts breaking glass, like she had this glass candle and she puts the glass on the ground, puts shirts over the candles and then starts stomping on them.”

Valkyrae explained that Sykkuno and the other guys were not worried at all, as the lady eventually walked up to the boys:

“She then takes the candle, walks over to the boys, and I am like worried for Sykkuno. They were not even worried at all. She comes up and is asking for a lighter. The way she was holding the glass, she had a candle in her hand and she was kinda like twisting the broken piece of glass. I just thought that this lady could snap and just straight up shake any of us at any minute.”

While Valkyrae was worried, her friends were not. One of the guys told her that he was sure the woman was not “crazy.” However, Valkyrae was not convinced and was especially worried about Sykkuno, with whom she shares a special friendship.

Regardless, once the lady realized that the group did not have a lighter, she walked away as Valkyrae and her friends decided to drive up to another spot.

