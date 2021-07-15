Pokimane & Mizkif unravel bizarre unban requests on live stream

During a recent live stream, Imane “Pokimane” Anys and Matthew “Mizkif” Renaudo looked over the former’s “unban” requests.

Despite having a large and loyal fanbase, Pokimane receives inappropriate or other hate-filled messages on a regular basis. In most cases, the viewers who got banned were “simps” who ended up sending inappropriate messages and seemed a bit too obsessed with Pokimane.

Regardless, Mizkif promised that he will be “ruthless” with the unban requests initially, and said that he does not want anyone to say “bad things” about his friend Pokimane.

However, he ended up “unbanning” quite a few viewers who had earlier said inappropriate things. This stunned Pokimane, who appeared to regret allowing Mizkif to make the decisions later.

Pokimane lets Mizkif decide on her “unban” requests

Pokimane regularly posts videos in which she goes over ”unban” requests the streamer receives from previously banned viewers. This time, she decided to let Mizkif decide the fate of the individuals who had sent unban requests.

Initially, Mizkif said that he will be strict as he does not want people to say bad things about Pokimane. The streamer expected most of Pokimane’s banned viewers to either have sent her messages about her “feet,” or have “simped” too hard.

“Ruthless. You are my friend, and I don’t want them to say bad things about you. You are my friend, and I care.”

The streamer appeared to stick to his promise for the first few “unban” requests. He denied multiple requests from viewers who had abused Pokimane, or sent “inappropriate” messages.

Some viewers had insulted Pokimane’s content and her overall fan-base. Regardless, Mizkif banned multiple viewers before seemingly taking a more lenient approach.

He defended a viewer who had sent obviously “inappropriate” messages and said that maybe the user was addressing Pokimane’s haters. However, the fan had also sent a message about Pokimane, which was enough for him to deny the request.

However, Mizkif ended up unbanning some other viewers who Pokimane wanted to remain banned. This included a guy who had insulted Pokimane’s gaming skills.

mizkif get better content — pokimane (@pokimanelol) January 15, 2021

Finally, the streamer also claimed that one fan deserves to get unbanned as he had successfully “confused” the courtroom. Regardless, multiple viewers were also banned the day of the stream.

People had sent messages suggesting that Mizkif and Pokimane were “together.” Towards the end, Mizkif denied multiple other requests, as the vast majority of viewers who had been banned had simply sent inappropriate sexual messages to Pokimane.

a+ job mizkif :) — pokimane (@pokimanelol) January 13, 2020

As the tweets suggest, the two streamers are friends and regularly feature on each other's social media/content.

