Controversial ASMR streamer Amouranth hints at joining OTK alongside Mizkif, Asmongold, and others

Kaitlyn Amouranth Siragusa has been making headlines since she received a ban from Twitch for posting suggestive “ASMR” related content. However, her recent Twitter post has left the entire community on tenterhooks as it alludes to the possibility of her joining One True King gaming organization.

Otk Amouranth？ — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) July 10, 2021

Amouranth has been spending a lot of time with the founding members of the gaming organization, including Matthew “Mizkif” Renaudo and Asmongold.

Also read: The Internet wants Amouranth canceled, and here is why

In a recent video that broke the internet just a day back, the former hot-tub streamer can be seen taking jabs at Mizkif, implying that the American content creator is pretty close to the gaming organization.

In another recent video, Amouranth was being interviewed while taking a walk with Mizkif and co. The latter hilariously pretended to fall in front of her, leaving both Amouranth and the interviewer in stitches.

Both streamers have immense admiration for each other and can be seen in each other's social media posts.

Interestingly, there was a post on Twitter dating as far back as 2018 where Mizkif revealed how he wanted Amouranth to appear on his podcast.

@Amouranth hey Im a HUGE fan of your work! I was wondering if you wanna come on my podcast! I love you! <3 — Mizkif (@REALMizkif) August 30, 2018

With how things are shaping up, it is possible that the 27-year-old female streamer could feature on OTK's content creating circuit.

Amouranth beats Pokimane and Valkyrae to become the most watched female streamer

The hot-tub streamer has come under the radar on numerous occasions in the last few weeks.

Firstly, hot-tub streams have become a matter of great concern as they promote indecency, suggest viewers. Amouranth rose to fame for her aforementioned videos, but that wasn't it.

An ASMR trend broke the internet a few weeks back, because of which streamers like Janelle “Indiefoxx” Dagres and Amouranth were slapped with temporary bans.

Amouranth becomes the most watched female streamer of 2021 (Image via ComicBook)

Both streamers were unbanned shortly after, but the internet being the notorious space that it is, wanted both streamers to face permanent bans.

Also read: "Do you think I would ever want to go near Mizkif's anything?": Pokimane reacts to her hand getting awkwardly close to Mizkif

Interestingly, amidst all this controversy, Amouranth added another feather to her cap and became the most watched streamer, beating heavyweights like Pokimane and Valkyrae.

Valkyrae held the record in 2020, but Amouranth and her Just Chatting, Hot-Tub and ASMR streams took the baton away from her.

Amouranth got over 13 million watch hours becoming the most watched female streamer across all channels. Valkyrae, on the other hand, sits in second place with over 8 million watch hours in Q2 of 2021.

Edited by Ashish Yadav