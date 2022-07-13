"Now that’s a world record I can’t compete with" - Dream's witty reply to Tubbo's tweet has the Minecraft community in splits

Dream's recent reply to Tubbo's comic tragedy has garnered much attention on social media after the latter revealed on Twitter that someone signed up his private email on several NSFW websites. The Minecraft duo have been playing together for a long time since Tubbo joined the famous DSMP back in 2020.

Tubbo @TubboTWO To whomever just sign my private email up to 106 NSFW websites in 3 mins:



W. T. F. To whomever just sign my private email up to 106 NSFW websites in 3 mins:W. T. F.

Tubbo is known for his impulsive decisions and pranks on stream. He even doxxed himself, in a way, when he leaked his phone number to talk to his viewers back in April. Although this time, the email that has been compromised is the one from his University days, not a burner phone.

Dream's quip at Tubbo after the latter's email trouble has led many fans to joke about his character

Tobias James "Tubbo" Smith is an eighteen-year-old YouTuber and Twitch streamer from England. He is popular in the Minecraft community for his collaborative streams with other players such as Technoblade and Tommyinnit.

So when he tweeted about his email predicament, it quickly spread across the Minecraft community, attracting other streamers' attention.

dream @dreamwastaken @TubboTWO now that’s a world record I can’t compete with :// @TubboTWO now that’s a world record I can’t compete with ://

Dream, one of the most popular Minecraft personalities online, reacted to the news with a funny joke. He insinuated that the feat was extraordinary and that he could not compete with such impressive skills. Fans jumped on the occasion to tease both the streamers about the apparent skill gap:

Many wanted to help the YouTuber achieve Tubbo's level and offered to help:

Ciigarrettes @ciigarrettes @dreamwastaken @TubboTWO Give me an email and ill beat it /srs @dreamwastaken @TubboTWO Give me an email and ill beat it /srs

Many fans cast aspersions on Dream's character and affinity for the alleged NSFW sites. They brought up his wattpad history, something he firmly denied in a clip viral clip where Technobla asked him the same question

Fans continued the gag. Now that an opportune moment has presented itself, he flooded his post with replies about his supposed wattpad stories and all the other adult-themed websites he must be into:

Limbo The Lost @LimboTheLost @quackgotstyle @TacoAmigo777 @dreamwastaken



Does twitter count? Only thing I got as an easy access and there is certainly plenty on nsfw stuff on here. 🤣 @TubboTWO How is there even that many?!Does twitter count? Only thing I got as an easy access and there is certainly plenty on nsfw stuff on here. 🤣 @quackgotstyle @TacoAmigo777 @dreamwastaken @TubboTWO How is there even that many?! 😂Does twitter count? Only thing I got as an easy access and there is certainly plenty on nsfw stuff on here. 🤣

A few people brought up the infamous speedrun scandal where he allegedly used a mod to bump spawn rates, allowing him to climb the leaderboards. The community is quite divided on whether Dream was at fault or not in this situation, so it's no wonder that some would comment to insinuate that he should cheat to beat the world record.

Using his main account, Tubbo clarified that the email that had been compromised was his old college email:

Tubbo @TubboLive @TubboTWO IT WAS MY OLD COLLEGE EMAIL PAHAAHHAHA GOD HELP ME @TubboTWO IT WAS MY OLD COLLEGE EMAIL PAHAAHHAHA GOD HELP ME

Many Twitterattis made fun of the situation. One in particular painted quite a picture of the college authorities finding out about the incident:

Purr @Purrsicle @TubboLive



Dear Toby,

While you are no longer a student with us, it appears you have signed up to many websites containing not safe for work content. Please do not use this email for those purposes



Yours sincerely,

Mr. White @TubboTWO imagine tho-Dear Toby,While you are no longer a student with us, it appears you have signed up to many websites containing not safe for work content. Please do not use this email for those purposesYours sincerely,Mr. White @TubboLive @TubboTWO imagine tho-Dear Toby,While you are no longer a student with us, it appears you have signed up to many websites containing not safe for work content. Please do not use this email for those purposesYours sincerely,Mr. White

Jasiah Jones @JasiahJones @TubboLive @TubboTWO Since teachers can see what you do on your school account, they will be watching yours account very closely @TubboLive @TubboTWO Since teachers can see what you do on your school account, they will be watching yours account very closely

val 🏳️‍⚧️ @vcalmore @TubboLive @TubboTWO Is the email account owned BY your old college? Because if so - they are going to be able to see those emails come in your inbox and be glad you dropped out @TubboLive @TubboTWO Is the email account owned BY your old college? Because if so - they are going to be able to see those emails come in your inbox and be glad you dropped out 😭

The fact that the email was signed up for so many accounts in such a short time suggests that the perpetrators used bot chain command. Because signing up for 106 websites in just three minutes is not humanly possible.

