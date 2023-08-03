Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.20.30.20 patch notes: Experimental trade changes, diamond ore distribution updated, and more 

Minecraft's latest beta for Bedrock Edition has arrived. Following the success of the 1.20 update, Mojang already has its eyes on the 1.21 update. The developers truly never rest and constantly look for ways to improve the game. The latest update includes experimental changes to trading, diamond ore updates, and more. Similar changes were featured in the most recent snapshot, too.

Here are the patch notes for the latest update, as well as how to download it and get it working.

Minecraft's latest beta is here: Patch notes

The announcement came from Jay Wells, a community lead at Mojang. The team had been working tirelessly on the update for a while and has now put it out.

Jay Wells



Villager trade and diamond ore tweaks, Experimental Render Dragon features for creators, and lots of bug fixes!



Read all about it at pic.twitter.com/VBLmbpjwvl Today you can test out some of the changes in the Minecraft Preview and Beta!Villager trade and diamond ore tweaks, Experimental Render Dragon features for creators, and lots of bug fixes!Read all about it at feedback.minecraft.net/hc/en-us/artic…

This beta introduces the experimental new trading features. Enable this in your world settings, and you can try out the changes to the wandering trader and villagers.

Wandering trader deals are revamped to be slightly cheaper and have better items. Furthermore, villagers are getting biome-specific enchanted books if they are a librarian.

Wandering Traders have been updated (Image via Mojang)

Mojang said this:

"A novice Librarian could sell the best enchantment in the game! For some players, this felt too random and made trading feel overpowered when compared to using the Enchanting Table or searching for Enchanted Books in structures."

Mojang also increased the amount of diamond ore found in the deepest parts of the Minecraft world. The goal was to make it more rewarding to mine for this precious resource in the deepslate levels.

Other bug fixes include:

Strays play the correct sound when firing bows

Equipment sound is now played when switching between identical armor pieces, even if they have different enchantments or trims

The third-person camera no longer clips through Snow, Mud, and Soul Sand

Pickaxes will now mine Pistons and Sticky Pistons quickly

Gamers will now have a way to send a one-way message to Creators so they can provide feedback on Marketplace items

Throwing an Eye of Ender now causes Sculk vibrations

Minecarts now constantly emit Sculk vibrations when moving on Rails, even if they are empty

Dying Leather Armor in Cauldrons and tipping arrows now emits Sculk vibrations

They also detailed their awareness of a crashing issue. The fix hasn't been included, but it's being worked upon:

"We have a known issue in this Beta Preview which may cause a crash when using the search bar within the Marketplace. We are working on a fix for this and hope to have it addressed as soon as possible, thank you for your patience!"

For the full patch notes, head over to the official Minecraft website. To get involved with the beta, check out the Minecraft site. Players will find links to download and sign up for the beta, which does differ by platform.