New Minecraft snapshot revamps enchanted book trades

The latest Minecraft snapshot and beta have added a few new experimental features. These are not in the full game but are available to those wanting to get involved. These features often test new things and find bugs or problems before releasing them for the full game. These features will likely excite the community, as they are about trades!

Trading is one of the game's most valuable and fun aspects, but it's not optimized. Now, Mojang is tinkering with it to try and make it better for the community.

Minecraft experimental features tinker with trades

🦙 Wandering traders - Lowered prices, more trades, and will now buy basic items

Librarians - Offer specific enchanted books based on biome of origin



Trades are one of the best aspects of villagers and wandering traders, but some trades are naturally more valuable than others. For example, trading for enchanted books from a librarian is better than trading for a stone axe.

The book trades are the focus of these new experimental features. Now, librarians will offer specific books based on the biomes they originated in. This will further differentiate between librarians and make each one unique and valuable.

Additionally, wandering traders are getting a bit of a Minecraft update. They will have lower prices, more trades, and more useful items. Traders often had random trades that were expensive and useless, but that won't be the case.

Now, a block of sand won't cost five emeralds, and more useful items will be readily available. Trading as a whole is being revamped in Minecraft, and that's a good thing.

Trading for books is being updated (Image via Mojang)

To get involved with the snapshot, head to the Launcher. There, you can go to the Installations tab and select to enable the latest snapshot. This will download it, and you can open a Minecraft world with these features.

As for the beta, you can visit the official website and sign up for it there. It differs by platform, but there are options for many. In the future, these features, should they be received well, will be added to the main game.