Minecraft's upcoming 1.20.2 update will nerf its best trading feature

In the latest experimental update to Minecraft, a few features have been tinkered with. The trading has been revamped, and it's expected that these features will soon make their way into the main game- most likely when the 1.20.2 patch is released. Trading has needed some tinkering for a while, but this might not be the change it required.

Wandering traders and enchanted books are getting an overhaul with new experimental features. Here's why that may not be a good thing.

Minecraft's next patch is likely to make a mistake

Make no mistake, trading is one of the best parts of the game. Trading with villagers is pretty much the only reason they're in the game, and they can be vital to a playthrough. Without them, it's tough to get enchanted items, a Mending book, and many other rare items.

When the community was informed of an overhaul to this feature, they were likely pretty happy. Upon further inspection, the proposed changes might not be good after all.

🦙 Wandering traders - Lowered prices, more trades, and will now buy basic items

Librarians - Offer specific enchanted books based on biome of origin



The changes to wandering traders will be a welcome addition. These mobs have needed an update since they were added to the game. Their trades are expensive and useless for the most part. That shouldn't be the case after this update.

Wandering traders are being updated (Image via Mojang)

However, the other half of the Minecraft patch could spell doom for you. Librarians, perhaps the most valuable villagers of all, will be changed. Now, they'll have books from their specific biomes, which means fewer options for other books.

Furthermore, curing zombie villagers to get a discount can only happen once, making trading much more expensive. Locking trades to biomes could mean that you have to travel extensively to find the right villagers to take and breed.

One player put it rather succinctly.

M0nst3r1nks 🪐 @m0nst3r1nks @Minecraft I like the idea of the wandering trader having new trades but I don’t like the idea of biome books, the good thing about librarians that if you put enough time in you could really get any enchantment with a little bit patience, locking it to biomes just seems very tedious

"I like the idea of the wandering trader having new trades but I don’t like the idea of biome books, the good thing about librarians that if you put enough time in you could really get any enchantment with a little bit patience, locking it to biomes just seems very tedious."

You could previously change their Minecraft librarian's trades pretty easily. They could cycle through endlessly to find a Mending I, Looting III, Efficiency IV, or other books.

Now, it appears that your options will be somewhat limited. You'll have to find the right villagers from the right Minecraft biomes before cycling through the options. That will make it a lot more difficult, and most players will probably forego the entire process and be left without it.

Trading was one of the best features in the game, but it may take a serious hit with this update.