When will the armadillo be added to Minecraft? Upcoming update explored

Minecraft's Mob Vote has concluded for another year, with the armadillo reigning supreme over its competitors, the crab and the penguin. As the victor, it is set to arrive in this game's upcoming 1.21 update. These cute critters inhabit savanna biomes and can drop scute, which players can craft into armor for their tamed wolves. However, when will the armadillo actually make its way to the sandbox game?

For the time being, Mojang has remained tight-lipped about the release date of the as-of-yet unnamed 1.21 update. However, based on past updates made over the last few years, some reasonable assumptions can be made as to when that entity is coming to Minecraft.

If fans are excited to check out the armadillo, then the start of summer 2024 is a time they should mark on their calendars.

When will the armadillo arrive in the Minecraft 1.21 update?

Armadillos were the second mob announced for the 2023 Mob Vote (Image via Mojang)

Based on the patch release windows seen over the past few years, Minecraft's 1.21 update is speculated to arrive sometime in June 2024's first or second week. This is due to the fact that both the 1.19 and 1.20 updates were announced during their respective Live events before being fully implemented in early June of the following year.

Of course, Mojang also likes to give fans a sneak peek into upcoming updates, which may result in the armadillo being available in Java snapshots and Bedrock previews well before June. This was seen with last year's Mob Vote the sniffer, which was previewed well ahead of the 1.20 update's official release in June 2023.

Armadillos will likely arrive in Minecraft at some point in June 2024 (Image via Mojang)

The major determining factor for the armadillo's official release date in Minecraft will likely pertain to how impactful the 1.21 update is as a whole. If the upcoming release proves to be particularly ambitious, its implementation, along with the armadillo's, may be delayed. However, by all indications, Mojang is running right on schedule.

Unless stated otherwise, the armadillo and currently unnamed 1.21 update — complete with its trial chambers, new blocks, and Breeze mobs — can be expected to arrive in the early summer, most likely in the first week of June 2024. A lot can happen in a few months, of course. However, for the time being, players should keep an eye on any announcements from Mojang.

Fans are already experimenting with concepts for the armadillo ahead of its release (Image via Knarfy/YouTube)

In addition to the armadillo, Minecraft fans certainly have plenty to look forward to in the 1.21 update. The Live 2023 event only gave the community a small taste of what's to come. However, there's no denying that there is much more on the horizon. Fans have already begun sleuthing trailers to see if there's anything they missed, and Mojang certainly still has plenty of secrets up its sleeve.