Minecraft's latest new mob is just another variant of skeleton leaving fans disappointed

Despite the community being very excited for Minecraft update 1.21's set of features, the most recently announced addition was met with a wave of cold to lukewarm receptions on several platforms. This new addition is the bogged, a second new ranged mob, but this one is a variant of a skeleton rather than a blaze. Bogged will appear in three different locations within the game: trial chambers, swamps, and mangrove swamps.

But what exactly is the bogged, and why did players have such a negative reaction to its announcement?

Minecraft community's reaction to the bogged

Minecraft's newest skeleton: The Bogged

The bogged is Minecraft's newest hostile mob, a second biome variant of skeleton to go alongside the frozen stray. They are one of the mobs that guard the newly added Minecraft vault blocks and the loot they contain.

Within trial chambers, they will be one of the mobs that a trial spawner can select if it is spawning ranged mobs. Unlike strays, bogged do not replace skeleton spawns. They instead spawn as separate mobs, just with a much lower spawn rate.

They are slightly frailer than regular skeletons and attack slower with only eight hearts of health, but deal more damage and shoot arrows tipped with poison that deal considerable extra damage over time. However, lucky players might get one of these arrows when the bogged is slain.

The Good

While there was a lot of negative reception around the bogged, there is one aspect that the community did seem to all agree was good: the new hostile mob's design. There are a lot of comments saying that they love the design, and even a few comments hoping for future variants in this same style. And it is certainly possible, as there are a lot of tipped arrows that are missing unique mob variants.

The Bad

However, while some commenters had positive things to say about the design of the mob, many also stated that they were concerned that swamps would be a biome to avoid in the future. This is due to how deadly the bogged's poison is, combined with how difficult swamps can be to traverse quickly as a result of the large amounts of water.

There was also a large section of the community frustrated at what they saw as another example of Mojang being lazy with Minecraft by making slight changes to a mob and trying to sell it as a new feature. This would especially come as a shock due to just how versatile and useful the recently added wind charges are, and it seems like a step back in terms of effort.

While seeing some members of the community quite literally begging Mojang to stop adding skeleton variants to Minecraft is almost funny, the fact that the addition of this interesting mob evoked such a reaction in the first place says a lot about the community's current faith in the game's development.