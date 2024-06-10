10 best Minecraft 1.21 PE seeds

Minecraft 1.21, also known as Tricky Trials, is set to release in just a few days, on June 13. This update is bringing a huge range of features, including trial chambers, crafters, a bad omen revamp, bogged mobs, breeze mobs, and more. With so many new features to check out, now is the perfect time to start a new survival world.
With that said, detailed below are ten fantastic seeds for the Pocket Edition of Minecraft. Since this version of the game is Bedrock, these seeds will also work on consoles and Bedrock for Windows.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.
Ten amazing Minecraft Tricky Trials seeds for PE
1) Mansions, villages, and more
The seed is: -3647957002521419735
- Woodland Mansion: -1160, 56
- Village: 648, 200
- Village with Trial Chamber: 664, 632
- Pillager Outpost: 856, 376
- Cherry trial chamber: 1273, 633
- Stronghold Village: 776, 1256
This seed spawns players in small plains on the coast. There is a village at spawn, with more to the east. Also to the east are pillager outposts, trial chambers, and cherry groves. This ocean is filled with ocean monuments, shipwrecks, and more. There is also an elusive Minecraft woodland mansion in a dark oak biome to the west, across the sea.
2) Huge cherry blossom and mushroom island spawn
The seed is: 104959652193358044
- Mushroom Island: 960, -248
- Village with Trial Chamber: -360, 248
- Pillager Outpost: -648, 88
- Cherry Trial Chamber: -519, 873
- Cherry Village: -472, 1272
- Ocean Monument: 312, 312
This seed spawns players on the coast, near a jungle and a savanna. This ocean contains a mushroom island, along with multiple ocean monuments, perfect for making Minecraft guardian farms. To the south, players will find trail chambers, villages, and pillager outposts. Eventually, there will be a mountain range with a truly huge cherry grove, perfect for players wanting a great aesthetic base spot.
3) Structure-rich desert badlands
The seed is: -5871958207128240509
- Trial Chamber: 199, 73
- Ancient City: 536, -552
- Village with Trial Chamber: 664, 168
- Jungle Temple with Trial Chamber: 248, 680
- Village with Desert Temple and Trial Chamber: -824, -280
- Village with Desert Temple and Trial Chamber: -1512, 152
This great PE seed puts players on the southern edge of a large desert badlands. There are several trial chambers, desert temples, and villages to loot within these arid but beautiful Minecraft biomes. To the south, players will find a small jungle with a temple in it, and there are more villages to the east to loot. These structures are what make this seed so amazing for survival players.
4) Taigas, forests, and meadows
The seed is: -2638471659118906871
- Village with Basement Igloo and Trial Chamber: 888, 200
- Village with Basement Igloo: 136, -248
- Village with Trial Chamber: 696, 616
- Pillager Outpost: 648, 248
- Pillager Outpost: -648, -584
This seed spawns players in a forest on the border of a frozen region. To the north, players will find multiple villages near basement igloos, as well as trial chambers. To the east, players will find pillager outposts, villages, and eventually an ocean with ocean monuments and a mushroom island. And there are even more Minecraft structures, such as ancient cities, in the mountains to the south.
5) Mushroom survival island spawn
The seed is: 6172922726348864126
- Smaller Mushroom Island: -361, -164
- Larger Mushroom Island: 1268, 1207
- Ocean Monument: -344, 264
- Village: -1880, 744
- Jungle Temple with Trial Chamber: -1464, 120
- Jungle Temple: 360, -776
This interesting PE seed spawns players on a small survival island. There are several islands near the spawn for future expansion, including two different Minecraft mushroom islands. This ocean is flush with ocean monuments, shipwrecks, and treasure. There are also extra structures on the seed, such as jungle temples and villages, just a short boat ride away.
6) Desert temples and zombie villages
The seed is: -2951591242518718123
- Village with Desert Temple and Trial Chamber: 840, 1272
- Stronghold Village: -424, 616
- Desert Temple with Trial Chamber: 1176, 152
- Stronghold near Ancient City: 1988, 948
- Pillager Outpost: 1304, 296
- Zombie Village: 824, -232
- Jungle Temple with Trial Chamber: -776, 1256
This PE seed puts players near the northern edge of a large desert badlands. This mixture of warm biomes is filled with desert temples, villages, Minecraft trial chambers, strongholds, and pillager outposts. And as if these structures weren't great enough, there's a zombie village just north of the desert, along with more villages for extra loot.
7) Swamps and villages spawn
The seed is: -8948184184144715101
- Village near a swamp: -888, -216
- Village near a swamp: -440, -376
- Trial Chamber: -247, 295
- Witch Hut: -1432, 264
- Village with Basement Igloo: -1832, -328
- Pillager Outpost: 1608, 328
This seed spawns players next to a swamp biome. This swamp biome has three trial chambers under it, along with a witch hut, perfect for making a Minecraft witch farm, and two villages near it. There is a small ocean to the east, with an ocean monument in it, and then more villages and pillager outposts past this. There are also several large cherry groves across the ocean.
8) Mushroom trial chamber
The seed is: -1280361813163642662
- Mushroom Trial Chamber: 265, 1191
- Ocean Monument: 760, 840
- Zombie Village: 648, -248
- Village with Trial Chamber: 1352, -360
- Witch Hut: -696, 536
This seed spawns players in a small coastal taiga. There are several villages nearby to loot, including a zombie village. This is amazing for quickly setting up a Minecraft villager trading hall. There are more trial chambers to the east, along with an ocean monument and a mushroom biome to the south. This mushroom island also has a trail chamber directly underneath it.
9) Trial spawner mountain spawn
The seed is: -4480392380484671680
- Trial Chamber: 39, 7
- Village: 264, 152
- Pillager Outpost: 376, 552
- Basement Igloo: -280, 1256
- Pillager Outpost: -664, 536
- Trial Chamber: 279, -503
This seed places players in a forest in between a few small mountains. There are villages to the north and south. Past the southern village, players will find a Minecraft pillager outpost and then a frozen region. This frigid area is quite flush with structures, such as trial chambers, villages, basement igloos, and pillager outposts.
10) Plethora of strongholds
The seed is: 6295239195334751338
- Trial Chamber: 183, -361
- Stronghold: 932, 836
- Stronghold Village: -328, 1336
- Stronghold Village: -984, -456
- Stronghold Village with Basement Igloo and Trial Chamber: 712, -904
- Stronghold: -884, 948
This interesting PE seed spawns players in the middle of a round, dark oak forest. There are trial chambers to the northeast, northwest, and southeast. There are several villages scattered around the regions near spawn, some of which have strongholds under them. There are a total of five Minecraft strongholds near spawn on this seed, which is what makes it so good for survival.