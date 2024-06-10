10 best Minecraft 1.21 PE seeds

Minecraft 1.21, also known as Tricky Trials, is set to release in just a few days, on June 13. This update is bringing a huge range of features, including trial chambers, crafters, a bad omen revamp, bogged mobs, breeze mobs, and more. With so many new features to check out, now is the perfect time to start a new survival world.

With that said, detailed below are ten fantastic seeds for the Pocket Edition of Minecraft. Since this version of the game is Bedrock, these seeds will also work on consoles and Bedrock for Windows.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Ten amazing Minecraft Tricky Trials seeds for PE

1) Mansions, villages, and more

The seed's double spawn villages (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -3647957002521419735

Woodland Mansion: -1160, 56

-1160, 56 Village: 648, 200

648, 200 Village with Trial Chamber: 664, 632

664, 632 Pillager Outpost: 856, 376

856, 376 Cherry trial chamber: 1273, 633

1273, 633 Stronghold Village: 776, 1256

This seed spawns players in small plains on the coast. There is a village at spawn, with more to the east. Also to the east are pillager outposts, trial chambers, and cherry groves. This ocean is filled with ocean monuments, shipwrecks, and more. There is also an elusive Minecraft woodland mansion in a dark oak biome to the west, across the sea.

2) Huge cherry blossom and mushroom island spawn

The large village found near the seed's cherry groves (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 104959652193358044

Mushroom Island: 960, -248

960, -248 Village with Trial Chamber: -360, 248

-360, 248 Pillager Outpost: -648, 88

-648, 88 Cherry Trial Chamber: -519, 873

-519, 873 Cherry Village: -472, 1272

-472, 1272 Ocean Monument: 312, 312

This seed spawns players on the coast, near a jungle and a savanna. This ocean contains a mushroom island, along with multiple ocean monuments, perfect for making Minecraft guardian farms. To the south, players will find trail chambers, villages, and pillager outposts. Eventually, there will be a mountain range with a truly huge cherry grove, perfect for players wanting a great aesthetic base spot.

3) Structure-rich desert badlands

A desert village and desert temple found in the seed's desert badlands (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -5871958207128240509

Trial Chamber: 199, 73

199, 73 Ancient City: 536, -552

536, -552 Village with Trial Chamber: 664, 168

664, 168 Jungle Temple with Trial Chamber: 248, 680

248, 680 Village with Desert Temple and Trial Chamber: -824, -280

-824, -280 Village with Desert Temple and Trial Chamber: -1512, 152

This great PE seed puts players on the southern edge of a large desert badlands. There are several trial chambers, desert temples, and villages to loot within these arid but beautiful Minecraft biomes. To the south, players will find a small jungle with a temple in it, and there are more villages to the east to loot. These structures are what make this seed so amazing for survival players.

4) Taigas, forests, and meadows

The village found near spawn (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -2638471659118906871

Village with Basement Igloo and Trial Chamber: 888, 200

888, 200 Village with Basement Igloo: 136, -248

136, -248 Village with Trial Chamber: 696, 616

696, 616 Pillager Outpost: 648, 248

648, 248 Pillager Outpost: -648, -584

This seed spawns players in a forest on the border of a frozen region. To the north, players will find multiple villages near basement igloos, as well as trial chambers. To the east, players will find pillager outposts, villages, and eventually an ocean with ocean monuments and a mushroom island. And there are even more Minecraft structures, such as ancient cities, in the mountains to the south.

5) Mushroom survival island spawn

The seed's survival island (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 6172922726348864126

Smaller Mushroom Island: -361, -164

-361, -164 Larger Mushroom Island: 1268, 1207

1268, 1207 Ocean Monument: -344, 264

-344, 264 Village: -1880, 744

-1880, 744 Jungle Temple with Trial Chamber: -1464, 120

-1464, 120 Jungle Temple: 360, -776

This interesting PE seed spawns players on a small survival island. There are several islands near the spawn for future expansion, including two different Minecraft mushroom islands. This ocean is flush with ocean monuments, shipwrecks, and treasure. There are also extra structures on the seed, such as jungle temples and villages, just a short boat ride away.

6) Desert temples and zombie villages

A desert village and temple found in the seed's desert badlands (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -2951591242518718123

Village with Desert Temple and Trial Chamber: 840, 1272

840, 1272 Stronghold Village: -424, 616

-424, 616 Desert Temple with Trial Chamber: 1176, 152

1176, 152 Stronghold near Ancient City: 1988, 948

1988, 948 Pillager Outpost: 1304, 296

1304, 296 Zombie Village: 824, -232

824, -232 Jungle Temple with Trial Chamber: -776, 1256

This PE seed puts players near the northern edge of a large desert badlands. This mixture of warm biomes is filled with desert temples, villages, Minecraft trial chambers, strongholds, and pillager outposts. And as if these structures weren't great enough, there's a zombie village just north of the desert, along with more villages for extra loot.

7) Swamps and villages spawn

The two villages found near the seed's swamp (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -8948184184144715101

Village near a swamp: -888, -216

-888, -216 Village near a swamp: -440, -376

-440, -376 Trial Chamber: -247, 295

-247, 295 Witch Hut: -1432, 264

-1432, 264 Village with Basement Igloo: -1832, -328

-1832, -328 Pillager Outpost: 1608, 328

This seed spawns players next to a swamp biome. This swamp biome has three trial chambers under it, along with a witch hut, perfect for making a Minecraft witch farm, and two villages near it. There is a small ocean to the east, with an ocean monument in it, and then more villages and pillager outposts past this. There are also several large cherry groves across the ocean.

8) Mushroom trial chamber

A monster room, trial chamber, and abandoned mineshaft are all near each other (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -1280361813163642662

Mushroom Trial Chamber: 265, 1191

265, 1191 Ocean Monument: 760, 840

760, 840 Zombie Village: 648, -248

648, -248 Village with Trial Chamber: 1352, -360

1352, -360 Witch Hut: -696, 536

This seed spawns players in a small coastal taiga. There are several villages nearby to loot, including a zombie village. This is amazing for quickly setting up a Minecraft villager trading hall. There are more trial chambers to the east, along with an ocean monument and a mushroom biome to the south. This mushroom island also has a trail chamber directly underneath it.

9) Trial spawner mountain spawn

A village and pillager outpost near spawn (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -4480392380484671680

Trial Chamber : 39, 7

: 39, 7 Village: 264, 152

264, 152 Pillager Outpost: 376, 552

376, 552 Basement Igloo: -280, 1256

-280, 1256 Pillager Outpost: -664, 536

-664, 536 Trial Chamber: 279, -503

This seed places players in a forest in between a few small mountains. There are villages to the north and south. Past the southern village, players will find a Minecraft pillager outpost and then a frozen region. This frigid area is quite flush with structures, such as trial chambers, villages, basement igloos, and pillager outposts.

10) Plethora of strongholds

A village found near spawn on the seed (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 6295239195334751338

Trial Chamber: 183, -361

183, -361 Stronghold: 932, 836

932, 836 Stronghold Village: -328, 1336

-328, 1336 Stronghold Village: -984, -456

-984, -456 Stronghold Village with Basement Igloo and Trial Chamber: 712, -904

712, -904 Stronghold: -884, 948

This interesting PE seed spawns players in the middle of a round, dark oak forest. There are trial chambers to the northeast, northwest, and southeast. There are several villages scattered around the regions near spawn, some of which have strongholds under them. There are a total of five Minecraft strongholds near spawn on this seed, which is what makes it so good for survival.