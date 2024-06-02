10 best Minecraft Java 1.21 seeds

Minecraft 1.21, also known as Tricky Trials, is officially right around the corner. It is set to release on June 13, 2024, which makes now the perfect time to start up a new world via a release candidate snapshot and get a headstart on some of the more tedious parts, such as finding trial chambers or getting the resources to make crafters.

Detailed below are 10 amazing seeds for the Java Edition of the game that should make Tricky Trials considerably less tricky.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

10 amazing Tricky Trials seeds for Minecraft Java

1) Woodland mansion and trial chamber stronghold

This seed features a strange combination trial chamber and stronghold (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 9061085156595212473

Trial Stronghold: -508, -1468

-508, -1468 Village: 400, -1088

400, -1088 Village: -320, -960

-320, -960 Woodland Mansion: -920, 264

-920, 264 Stronghold: 1588, 340

1588, 340 Trial Chamber: 9, 71

This fascinating Tricky Trials seed spawns players on the coast of a small ocean. To the north, they will find a few villages and eventually a desert rich with various kinds of Minecrafts structures.

There's also a jungle with a stronghold that has generated in combination with a trial chamber to the north. The west features a woodland mansion very close to spawn, with another stronghold to the east of spawn, across the sea.

2) Basement villages

A basement igloo with a nearby village (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 1522697518143527583

Stronghold: 1348, -732

1348, -732 Trial Chamber: 183, -199

183, -199 Basement Village: -280, 248

-280, 248 Basement Village: -680, 1128

-680, 1128 Pillager Outpost: -784, -304

-784, -304 Trial Chamber: 279, 327

This seed spawns players in the middle of a moderately sized frozen plains. There's a small ice spikes biome to the north, along with several villages. There are more villages to the west, including one right next to a basement igloo. There's a second basement igloo village to the south. There are also multiple Minecraft trial chambers throughout the frozen plains for players to take on.

3) Tundra structures

A village and nearby ice spikes biome found on the seed (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -7345373310838382391

Basement Igloo: 40, 168

40, 168 Trial Chamber: -281, 9

-281, 9 Trial Chamber: 759, 839

759, 839 Village: 1152, -416

1152, -416 Village: 112, 656

112, 656 Basement Igloo Trial Chamber: -1016, 120

This frozen Minecraft 1.21 seed places players in a snowy taiga on the coast of a frozen ocean. To the south, players will find basement igloos, villages, and trial chambers. There are more incredibly dangerous trial chambers to the east and west of spawn. Further west, they will find another frozen plains filled with more basement igloos, pillager outposts, villages, and trial chambers.

4) Desert temples and chambers

One of several desert temples found on the seed (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 7254012011261704664

Desert Temple: 568, -232

568, -232 Desert Temple: 40, -392

40, -392 Village: -192, 240

-192, 240 Ocean Monument: -1128, 328

-1128, 328 Zombie Village: -1296, -1040

-1296, -1040 Stronghold: 1492, 916

1492, 916 Trial Chamber: 663, 199

This fantastic Minecraft Java 1.21 seed spawns players in a small jungle biome, with desert badlands to the north and savanna to the south. Also to the north are several desert temples, villages, and trial chambers. To the south, there are more villages and trial chambers. To the west, they will find a small sea with an ocean monument, perfect for farming Minecraft gaurdians.

5) Hot and cold spawn

This seed features a strangely close trial chamber and stronghold (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -1538102348457861629

Witch Hut with Trial Chamber: -504, 184

-504, 184 Trial Chamber: 215, 121

215, 121 Basement Igloo: -152, 664

-152, 664 Village: 224, 864

224, 864 Pillager Outpost: -928, 1056

-928, 1056 Woodland Mansion: -2376, -808

-2376, -808 Stronghold: -1580, -988

This Tricky Trials seed features a strange mix of biomes. Players spawn in a birch forest next to a swamp, as well as a frozen plains. This swamp features a witch hut almost directly above a trial chamber, a perfect spot to set up some advanced Minecraft farms. To the south, players will find basement igloos, villages, and more trial chambers. The eastern ocean also has plenty of loot and ocean monuments.

6) Triple-threat spawn

The pillager outpost right next to spawn (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -7516993375552131904

Pillager Outpost: -160, 0

-160, 0 Ancient City: 104, -280

104, -280 Trial Chamber: 185, 73

185, 73 Desert Temple Stronghold: -2284, -860

-2284, -860 Basement Igloo: -408, 728

This seed spawns players within a triangle of deadly threats. There's a Minecraft pillager outpost to the west, an ancient city to the north, and a trial chamber to the southeast. To the south, they will find basement igloos, villages, and more pillagers. There are more pillagers to the north as well, proving this seed has no shortage of deadly Minecraft combat experiences.

7) Trial chambers and strongholds

A gorgeous cherry grove village (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -8033528170994066441

Trial Chamber: 137, 121

137, 121 Village: 224, 368

224, 368 Village: -784, 672

-784, 672 Pillager Outpost: -816, 1168

-816, 1168 Trial Chamber Village: -1056, 1136

-1056, 1136 Ocean Monument: 376, -312

376, -312 Stronghold: -876, 948

This seed spawns players in a plains biome along the coast of a large ocean. This ocean is filled with ocean monuments, shipwrecks, and buried treasures. To the south, they can find a village for amazing early-game loot. Further southwest, players can find more villages, a pillager outpost, trial chambers, and a dangerous Minecraft stronghold.

8) Flower forest spawn

A village near the spawn flower forest (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 2612247064396562031

Village: 864, 304

864, 304 Village: -544, 352

-544, 352 Witch Hut: -840, 344

-840, 344 Village with Trial Chamber: -368, 752

-368, 752 Trial Chamber: 23, -249

23, -249 Village with Trial Chamber: 560, -272

560, -272 Pillager Outpost: 816, -704

This adorable Minecraft Tricky Trials seed puts players near the center of a huge flower forest biome. To the southwest, they will find a truly massive swamp biome with five witch huts in it. This is perfect for taking advantage of the recently buffed witch drops to make one of Minecraft's best loot farms.

There are also villages, pillager outposts, and trial chambers scattered around on the way to this swamp, making the seed even better.

9) Zombie village spawn

The zombie village found near spawn (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -3379686602943819118

Zombie Village: 32, -256

32, -256 Village: -272, -352

-272, -352 Trial Chamber: 249, -295

249, -295 Village with Trial Chamber: 208, 368

208, 368 Ocean Monument: -408, 280

-408, 280 Pillager Outpost: -960, 1200

This Minecraft 1.21 seed spawns players in a savanna biome, just north of a desert badlands. This desert contains a village with a trial chamber underneath it, perfect for some early-game combat fun. There's a zombie village, along with another normal one, to the north. This seed is made better by the ocean monument and extra trial chambers to the west of spawn.

10) Villages and trial chambers

A pillager hut with a nearby igloo (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -3596451726375659755

Village: -176, 64

-176, 64 Trial Chamber: 183, 7

183, 7 Village: 688, 256

688, 256 Pillager Outpost: 592, -320

592, -320 Stronghold and Trial Chamber: -1852, 68

This Minecraft Tricky Trials seed puts players in a plains biome next to a river. There are villages to the north and south. There's also a trial chamber near spawn. To the northwest, they will find mountains containing ancient cities, more villages, and huge cherry groves. To the west, players will find a trial chamber with a stronghold nearby, along with more villages for even better loot.

