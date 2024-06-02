10 best Minecraft Java 1.21 seeds

Minecraft 1.21, also known as Tricky Trials, is officially right around the corner. It is set to release on June 13, 2024, which makes now the perfect time to start up a new world via a release candidate snapshot and get a headstart on some of the more tedious parts, such as finding trial chambers or getting the resources to make crafters.
Detailed below are 10 amazing seeds for the Java Edition of the game that should make Tricky Trials considerably less tricky.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.
10 amazing Tricky Trials seeds for Minecraft Java
1) Woodland mansion and trial chamber stronghold
The seed is: 9061085156595212473
- Trial Stronghold: -508, -1468
- Village: 400, -1088
- Village: -320, -960
- Woodland Mansion: -920, 264
- Stronghold: 1588, 340
- Trial Chamber: 9, 71
This fascinating Tricky Trials seed spawns players on the coast of a small ocean. To the north, they will find a few villages and eventually a desert rich with various kinds of Minecrafts structures.
There's also a jungle with a stronghold that has generated in combination with a trial chamber to the north. The west features a woodland mansion very close to spawn, with another stronghold to the east of spawn, across the sea.
2) Basement villages
The seed is: 1522697518143527583
- Stronghold: 1348, -732
- Trial Chamber: 183, -199
- Basement Village: -280, 248
- Basement Village: -680, 1128
- Pillager Outpost: -784, -304
- Trial Chamber: 279, 327
This seed spawns players in the middle of a moderately sized frozen plains. There's a small ice spikes biome to the north, along with several villages. There are more villages to the west, including one right next to a basement igloo. There's a second basement igloo village to the south. There are also multiple Minecraft trial chambers throughout the frozen plains for players to take on.
3) Tundra structures
The seed is: -7345373310838382391
- Basement Igloo: 40, 168
- Trial Chamber: -281, 9
- Trial Chamber: 759, 839
- Village: 1152, -416
- Village: 112, 656
- Basement Igloo Trial Chamber: -1016, 120
This frozen Minecraft 1.21 seed places players in a snowy taiga on the coast of a frozen ocean. To the south, players will find basement igloos, villages, and trial chambers. There are more incredibly dangerous trial chambers to the east and west of spawn. Further west, they will find another frozen plains filled with more basement igloos, pillager outposts, villages, and trial chambers.
4) Desert temples and chambers
The seed is: 7254012011261704664
- Desert Temple: 568, -232
- Desert Temple: 40, -392
- Village: -192, 240
- Ocean Monument: -1128, 328
- Zombie Village: -1296, -1040
- Stronghold: 1492, 916
- Trial Chamber: 663, 199
This fantastic Minecraft Java 1.21 seed spawns players in a small jungle biome, with desert badlands to the north and savanna to the south. Also to the north are several desert temples, villages, and trial chambers. To the south, there are more villages and trial chambers. To the west, they will find a small sea with an ocean monument, perfect for farming Minecraft gaurdians.
5) Hot and cold spawn
The seed is: -1538102348457861629
- Witch Hut with Trial Chamber: -504, 184
- Trial Chamber: 215, 121
- Basement Igloo: -152, 664
- Village: 224, 864
- Pillager Outpost: -928, 1056
- Woodland Mansion: -2376, -808
- Stronghold: -1580, -988
This Tricky Trials seed features a strange mix of biomes. Players spawn in a birch forest next to a swamp, as well as a frozen plains. This swamp features a witch hut almost directly above a trial chamber, a perfect spot to set up some advanced Minecraft farms. To the south, players will find basement igloos, villages, and more trial chambers. The eastern ocean also has plenty of loot and ocean monuments.
6) Triple-threat spawn
The seed is: -7516993375552131904
- Pillager Outpost: -160, 0
- Ancient City: 104, -280
- Trial Chamber: 185, 73
- Desert Temple Stronghold: -2284, -860
- Basement Igloo: -408, 728
This seed spawns players within a triangle of deadly threats. There's a Minecraft pillager outpost to the west, an ancient city to the north, and a trial chamber to the southeast. To the south, they will find basement igloos, villages, and more pillagers. There are more pillagers to the north as well, proving this seed has no shortage of deadly Minecraft combat experiences.
7) Trial chambers and strongholds
The seed is: -8033528170994066441
- Trial Chamber: 137, 121
- Village: 224, 368
- Village: -784, 672
- Pillager Outpost: -816, 1168
- Trial Chamber Village: -1056, 1136
- Ocean Monument: 376, -312
- Stronghold: -876, 948
This seed spawns players in a plains biome along the coast of a large ocean. This ocean is filled with ocean monuments, shipwrecks, and buried treasures. To the south, they can find a village for amazing early-game loot. Further southwest, players can find more villages, a pillager outpost, trial chambers, and a dangerous Minecraft stronghold.
8) Flower forest spawn
The seed is: 2612247064396562031
- Village: 864, 304
- Village: -544, 352
- Witch Hut: -840, 344
- Village with Trial Chamber: -368, 752
- Trial Chamber: 23, -249
- Village with Trial Chamber: 560, -272
- Pillager Outpost: 816, -704
This adorable Minecraft Tricky Trials seed puts players near the center of a huge flower forest biome. To the southwest, they will find a truly massive swamp biome with five witch huts in it. This is perfect for taking advantage of the recently buffed witch drops to make one of Minecraft's best loot farms.
There are also villages, pillager outposts, and trial chambers scattered around on the way to this swamp, making the seed even better.
9) Zombie village spawn
The seed is: -3379686602943819118
- Zombie Village: 32, -256
- Village: -272, -352
- Trial Chamber: 249, -295
- Village with Trial Chamber: 208, 368
- Ocean Monument: -408, 280
- Pillager Outpost: -960, 1200
This Minecraft 1.21 seed spawns players in a savanna biome, just north of a desert badlands. This desert contains a village with a trial chamber underneath it, perfect for some early-game combat fun. There's a zombie village, along with another normal one, to the north. This seed is made better by the ocean monument and extra trial chambers to the west of spawn.
10) Villages and trial chambers
The seed is: -3596451726375659755
- Village: -176, 64
- Trial Chamber: 183, 7
- Village: 688, 256
- Pillager Outpost: 592, -320
- Stronghold and Trial Chamber: -1852, 68
This Minecraft Tricky Trials seed puts players in a plains biome next to a river. There are villages to the north and south. There's also a trial chamber near spawn. To the northwest, they will find mountains containing ancient cities, more villages, and huge cherry groves. To the west, players will find a trial chamber with a stronghold nearby, along with more villages for even better loot.
