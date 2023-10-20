Minecraft player discovers a uniquely generated pillager outpost

A Minecraft world generates all kinds of terrain and structures as players move around. Though most constructions are normally generated on regular flat-ish terrain, others are present on somewhat amplified and uniquely irregular terrain. These kinds of rare structure placements have always fascinated the game's community.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of 'u/Several-Relative-571' posted pictures of a pillager outpost that was generated on a massive cliff among spruce trees.

Since these kinds of tall cliffs are rare in themselves, the fact that there was a pillager outpost on them was even more fascinating to witness. The original poster was were surprised to see this as well, and asked the Minecraft Reddit whether the hostile mobs will still spawn there if the pillager outpost is removed.

Fans react to Minecraft Redditor finding out a pillager outpost generated on a cliff

Posts from the minecraft community on Reddit Expand Post

Though these kinds of posts usually have a few hundred upvotes and comments, this particular one went viral on Minecraft's Reddit page. Within a day, it received more than 12 thousand upvotes and over three hundred comments.

One of the Redditors gave them the idea to create a cliff opposite the pillager outpost, and have constant war with them. Otherwise, a farm can also be created to keep yielding valuable loot from them. However, this particular comment seemed too harsh; hence, other Redditors humorously asked if the commentator was okay.

Comment byu/Several-Relative-571 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Several-Relative-571 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Several-Relative-571 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

A Redditor stated that the pillager mobs will continue to spawn until and unless the original poster spawn proofs the area. Another user suggested the idea of spawn-proofing the entire area except the wooden jails. This way, the game will spawn one of the pillagers in it's own jail since the rest of the area is covered. Several people loved the idea of spawn-proofing the entire area except that one part.

Comment byu/Several-Relative-571 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Several-Relative-571 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Several-Relative-571 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

One of the users asked for the seed of the world. These can be fed into the creation menu while starting a new world, so that the exact same is created. Furthermore, players can reach the coordinates provided by anyone and witness the same exact generation.

Comment byu/Several-Relative-571 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Overall, Minecraft Redditors were quite fascinated by seeing the pillager outpost generated on a cliff. They spoke about how spawn-proofing would work, and whether the original poster should create a farm around it or not. The original poster was also gracious enough to provide the seed and the coordinates for everyone to see the structure.