Minecraft Tricky Trials release date for all platforms

Minecraft fans can now breathe a sigh of relief after months of anticipation, as Mojang has confirmed the Tricky Trials update's release date. On May 30, 2024, Mojang released its monthly update video and posts across its website and social media accounts, revealing that the 1.21 Tricky Trials update will be made available on all Java and Bedrock platforms on June 13, 2024.

Previous major content updates for Minecraft dating back over the last few years had been released on June 7, 2024, leaving players to believe that Tricky Trials would follow suit.

However, it appears that Tricky Trials will be released six days later than many fans predicted. Still, this means the 1.21 update will be available on all Minecraft Java and Bedrock platforms in just two weeks.

Tricky Trials' release date caps off a memorable 15th anniversary of Minecraft

The announcement for Tricky Trials is a fitting end to the 15th-anniversary event (Image via Mojang)

With the 15 Days of Minecraft event coming to a close to celebrate the game's anniversary, Mojang seized on the opportunity and made some pretty big announcements for fans to get excited about. Not only was the Tricky Trials release date finally confirmed, but players were also teased that an animated Netflix series centered on Mojang's sandbox game was also in the works.

Fifteen years after a side project first made its way to the internet as a barebones block-building simulator, Minecraft has undoubtedly flourished. The 15th anniversary celebration wasn't just a time to look back, but to look to the future. Mojang certainly accomplished this by revealing the release date of its next major content update and sharing a clip of an animated series in its fictional world.

Some players had some criticisms toward how the 15 Days of Minecraft celebration was handled (particularly around free maps and some cosmetics being made exclusive to Bedrock Edition).

However, the Tricky Trials update being released on Java and Bedrock platforms is something that players can appreciate beyond the edition divide, and the same can be said for the upcoming animated series.

Players open a vault in a trial chamber in 1.21 Tricky Trials (Image via Mojang)

It remains to be seen how well-received Tricky Trials will ultimately be when it arrives on June 13, but early indications based on Java Snapshots and Bedrock Previews seem to be positive overall. Sure, some fans want more from future updates (Java Edition optimization and an End update have been discussed online regularly), but Tricky Trials may be a positive sign for the future.

Whatever the case, fans will make up their own minds in two weeks' time, and the reception may very well impact how Mojang charts the course for its upcoming Java and Bedrock content updates.

